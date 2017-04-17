Team Dominica robbed at gunpoint in St. LuciaSt. Lucia News Online - Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 10:45 AM
Reports coming out of St. Lucia indicate that the Dominican netball team was robbed shortly after arriving in that country on Friday afternoon to participate in a friendly netball competition.
St. Lucia News Online is reporting that the incident occurred just after the team had eaten at KFC in Castries and were returning to a guest house.
And that is the reason why I do not walk around with more than about $100 in my wallet, even when I travel to a foreign country.
I can understand the chaperon carrying that amount of cash if she was the custodian of the team’s money. But it is never advisable to carry that kind of CASH in one’s possession. I use my credit card most of the time, and on occasion, I go to a bank for some local currency. Cash is not my thing.
Girls! you all look magnificent and so beautiful, Had I seen you all before the robber, I would have been the one they looking for. I wish you all success and be strong in time like these. The team Leader must be replaced forthwith. Talk about level of ignorance
Robbed of 10 grand? why are you walking around st Lucia with 10 grand on you, scratch that why did you travel with 10 grand on you. I don’t even walk around my house with 10 gran.
If you say as soon as you travel you went KFC ( which is dumb you know you were traveling…eat) , secure that money first, that is not $100. Most those robbers should have gotten is $200 and your debit card. !0 grand? If i see you pull out 10,000 to take 100 to pay for KFC I would rob you.. and I not even a savage…muchless.
That little island called st. Lucia needs a lot of prayers. The crime rate is much too high. I hope the Government compensate them fully. really bad for St. Lucia. That would have never happened if they were in Dominica.