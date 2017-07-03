Champion of the OECS Cycling Competition 2017, Antiguan Jyme Bridges, has expressed joy over being awarded first place winner at the event saying that team effort and strategic planning are what contributed to his success and that of his team overall.

Speaking after winning the race on Sunday June 2, Bridges said that despite the difficulty that he faced, the collaboration of his team and his natural capabilities in cycling are major factors that helped him to cross the finish line first.

“Today for me was kind of hard. I have been training in Trinidad for quite a bit…So I have a lot of speed on the flat areas, but because of my natural ability to climb, I was able to pull through but really and truly it was all up to the team; we came with a plan… So really today it was team effort and we tried our best to do what we could,” he said.

Although he feared that he would not make it due to fatigue and his legs being worked to exhaustion, Bridges said that he still managed to have the edge over his competitor, who was in very close proximity to him.

“I did not even know that I was going to make it to the finish line. At one point, my legs started to give out pretty bad, and I just started trying drinking a lot more, trying to maintain my body, so that I could bring it out to the end and it just so happened that I has a bit more in the legs than the other guy and I managed to hold him off to the line,” Bridges said.

He plans on competing in the Pan American Track Championship to be held in Trinidad in August, and is currently training for it.

He added that from what he has seen in time in Dominica is that there are “quite good roads, a lot of training grounds” and considering that he is a great climbing cyclist (a cyclist that rides up hill), being in Dominica with its mountainous terrain would make him an even better climber.

He described cycling as a “pretty good sport” and encourages those who wish to be engaged in such to do their best.

“Just do your best and as you do better doors will open and opportunities will present themselves, so just do your best, take it up, take a chance,” he remarked.

St. Lucia’s Andrew Norbert was second while Marvin Spencer of Antigua came third.