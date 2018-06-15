A ten-member team of cyclists was chosen to represent Dominica at the OECS Cycling Championship which is expected to take place in Dominica on July 1st, 2018.

They are Chester Letang, Levi Baron Sr., Bram Sanderson, Hayden Mills, Koath Baron, Kevon Boyd, Ronald Charles, Eddison Roudette, Benjamin Daniel and Enoch Telemacque

The 50-mile race will begin from Ma Boyd’s Bar on Goodwill Road to Portsmouth and back.

Team Manager, Ronald Charles said at a press conference held at the Prevost Cinemall on Thursday that the Dominica Cycling Association became a member of the Union Cyclist International (UCI) in 2016 and has successfully hosted the 2017 OECS Championship.

He said this was basis the association was selected to host the 2018 version of the Championship.

“Every single Dominican should circle the 1st of July 2018 on their calendar because I can guarantee you it will not be business as usual like 2017,” he said. “I know for sure up in the top ten two fellas will emerge but they will be from Dominica.”

Charles went on to say that the association has been looking forward to the championship.

“Hurricane Maria came around and it did not deter us from continuing our aim and objective to see cycling move on,” he stated. “During and after the hurricane season we were able to ride and do what we have to do.”

He said in just over two years the association has been able to send two of its cyclists to the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Charles also mentioned a few challenges the association presently faces.

“We have some challenges in cycling, [equipment],” he revealed. “And when I say equipment we refer to bicycles…if you look around the shops in Dominica it is very challenging to get a good bike.”

He explained that a lot of young people are getting excited about the sport and everybody needs a bike but are unable to get one, “so we are challenged by this.”

The said the small size of the committee, five members in all, is also very challenging.

“Praise God there are persons who continue to assist us…but we need to expand it because if we don’t, it’s going to get strenuous,” he noted.

Charles further mentioned that the association is working alongside the international body because they have promised to provide the association with some equipment, “and as soon as we get it we will give it to the club.”

He explained that on average a road racer bicycle costs anywhere between EC$3,000 to EC$5,000 and that would be from the cheap end.

“An expensive bike could go up to US$30, 000,” Charles stated.

He encourages persons to join cycling clubs.

“The club structure is what we are going to push and we are going to take it across the board, that is from the young people as low as 5-years-old to as maybe 75,” he remarked. “We will be opening our doors to everyone to join the association, subcommittees, finance committees to help further develop the sport.”

Charles stressed that cyclists are not getting the necessary respect they need on the road and this can cause a lot of injuries.

“We can see over the past time we have had a lot of incidents and because of that, I am begging everybody, including the cyclists to wear proper safety gears, but moreso motorists, persons driving the cars, trucks and dumpers,” he remarked. “When you see people cycling give them a little space because we do not want anybody to get hurt and we do not want the sport to become even more dangerous…”

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC), Phyllis Baron congratulated the Dominica Cycling Association on its accomplishment thus far.

She said this is a proud moment for the DOC and the Dominica Cycling Association.

“I say congratulations to the cycling association for setting the pace in sports in Dominica with less than two years on the scene they have proved themselves,” she said. “That is what our associations are here for, to provide the support and full support to the athletes while in turn we at the DOC provide our affiliates, the associations, with the most needed assistance required to facilitate this.”