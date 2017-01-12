The Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica will see cricket action when the West Indies take on Pakistan in one of three Test matches.

The West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Boards have agreed to play three Tests, three One-Day-Internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean from Monday, March 27 to Monday, May 15.

The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Dominica.

The Test in Dominica will begin on Wednesday, May 10.

The Twenty20 matches are scheduled for Trinidad; the three ODIs in Guyana, then the teams will then travel to Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica for each of the Test matches.

Manager of Operations, WICB, Roland Holder thinks this series will offer the home team an additional opportunity in the busy cricket year “to improve its ranking. Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies.”

The full schedule is below.

Friday, March 31 – 1st T20 at Queen’s Park Oval

Sunday, April 2 – 2nd T20 at Queen’s Park Oval

Friday, April 7 – 1st ODI at Guyana National Stadium

Sunday, April 9 – 2nd ODI at Guyana National Stadium

Tuesday, April 11 – 3rd ODI at Guyana National Stadium

Saturday, April 15 – 3-Day Match Trelawny Stadium

Friday, April 22 – 1st Test Sabina Park

Sunday April 30 – 2nd Test Kensington Oval

Wednesday, May 10 – 3rd Test Windsor Park