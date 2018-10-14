Today we salute the contributions to Dominica’s sporting history and commerce of Jefferson Clarence “J.C.” Joseph. J.C., a well known member of Dominica”s national cricket team of the 1950s/1960s.

Jefferson Clarence Josephs, better known as J.C., passed away on October 11, 2018 at 8:50am in Clinton, Maryland, U.S.A.

Joseph was born on October 5, 1939 in LaPlaine, Dominica, to the late Clement Josephs and Anastasie Hurtault. On June 24, 1964 he married Clarina Abella Josephs who also preceded him in death. For many years the late Clarina Joseph was a math teacher at the Dominica Convent High School. JC had seven children:Justin C Josephs in Dominica, Clarissa A Josephs-Matthew and J Carlvin Josephs in the United Kingdom, Justave Cordelle Josephs and Corliss A Josephs-Conway in the United States, Daniel Josephs in Guadeloupe, and Jefferson Josephs in Canada

From 1970 Mr. and Mrs. J.C. resided at 38 Steber Street in Pottersville and migrated to the United States in September of 2005 where he resided with his daughter Corliss Conway and her husband Glenn Conway.

In many ways JC was one of the memorable nation builders of his time. He was a pioneer in agriculture exports to the U.S. Virgin Islands, being one of the earliest exporters of fresh produce to that Caribbean region from Dominica via airplane. An entrepreneur of note, Joseph owned a well known supermarket in Pottersville in the 1980s.

Joseph was also Dominica’s national table tennis champion in 1967-1968 and a dynamic regular at the table tennis hall of the Dominica Fire Service headquarters in that period. Whether one agreed with him or not, J.C. was unafraid to speak-out out on the pressing issues of the day. He always encouraged Dominicans to excel in sport and engage beneficial industry to so advance the nation.

An avid cricketer, J.C. represented Dominica on the national team in several Windward and Leeward Islands cricket contests. For his prowess on the field of cricket – and in table tennis – Joseph was elevated to the Dominica Sports Hall of Fame. Recently he was memorialized, alongside Dominica’s other cricket greats, in a recently published history of the game by Dr. Irving Andre. He can be seen in the photo shown, first from left – in this group photo of the 1962 Dominica national cricket team. (Photo courtesy, “100 Years of Dominican Cricket” published by Dr. Irving W. Andre of Pont Casse Press, 2015).

Mr. Joseph’s viewing will be held on Friday October 19, 2018 from 5pm to 8pm with a remembrance service and prayers starting at 7pm at Lee Funeral Home – Clinton, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD, U.S.A 20735.

The Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 20, 2018 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735. Burial will take in place in Dominica at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request is that a donation be made to rebuild the Convent High School which was damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Donation may be made here: https://chsfoundation. net/donation.

In extending our condolences to the family and friends of the late J.C. Joseph, we wish that our young shall exhibit a similar zeal in the arena of commerce and sport to benefit the nation.

We shall remember him.