THE WINNERS – Tickets giveaway for West Indies vs Pakistan Test MatchDominica News Online - Monday, May 8th, 2017 at 12:03 PM
Quiz 8 was the final in the series. Let’s first find out who won in Quiz 8 and then we’ll show you the list of ALL the winners in this exciting quiz series.
Quiz 8 winners:
|Ishmael Joseph
|Morne Daniel
|Winston Ettienne
|Portsmouth
|Nahshon
|Pichelin
|Ayodele Roach
|Roseau
|Shernaie Alexander
|Dubique, Grand Bay
|Stanley Louis
|Salisbury
|Royette Laurent
|Portsmouth
A big thank you to DNO’s readers for the tremendous level of participation. Below is a list of the winners of all eight quizzes.
|Quiz 1
|Name
|Address
|Julio Thomas
|Bagatelle
|Glen Williams
|Marigot
|Avril Baron
|Loubiere
|Danny Joseph
|Pottersville
|Kermit Robinson
|Giraudel
|Quiz 2
|Keyanna Etienne
|Penville
|Karen Fabien
|Mero
|Dorian John
|Kalinago Territory
|Jovi Thomas
|Goodwill
|Louis Hampshire
|Fond Canie
|Quiz 3
|Fitzroy Bertrand
|Laudat
|Korlita Hamilton
|Stockfarm
|Uriel Benjamin
|Woodford Hill
|Tina Alexander
|Goodwill
|Carmilly Bellot
|Canefield
|Quiz 4
|Shem Vigilant
|La Plaine
|Quiz 5
|Nigel Martin
|Scotts Head
|Primrose Angel David
|Massacre
|Lester John
|Fond Cole
|Ferdreena Bellot
|Pichelin
|Venzil A. Gordon
|Concord
|Quiz 6
|Curtis Dodds
|Kalinago Territory
|Estelle Toussaint
|Vieille Case
|Al Rodney
|Canefield
|Maliah Ettienne
|Portsmouth
|Rafiq Wallace
|Soufriere
|Quiz 7
|Celestine Valmond
|Marigot
|Dillian Bellot
|Soufriere
|Lennon Bhagwandin
|Picard, Portsmouth
|Micheala Royer
|Giraudel
|Jim Nelson
|Fond Cole
|Suprian George
|Canefield
|Julien Destouche
|Mahaut
|Quiz 8
|Ishmael Joseph
|Morne Daniel
|Winston Ettienne
|Portsmouth
|Nahshon
|Pichelin
|Ayodele Roach
|Roseau
|Shernaie Alexander
|Dubique, Grand Bay
|Stanley Louis
|Salisbury
|Royette Laurent
|Portsmouth
DNO will bring you information very shortly as to when and where you can collect your tickets.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.