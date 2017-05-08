Quiz 8 was the final in the series. Let’s first find out who won in Quiz 8 and then we’ll show you the list of ALL the winners in this exciting quiz series.

Quiz 8 winners:

A big thank you to DNO’s readers for the tremendous level of participation. Below is a list of the winners of all eight quizzes.

Quiz 1 Name Address Julio Thomas Bagatelle Glen Williams Marigot Avril Baron Loubiere Danny Joseph Pottersville Kermit Robinson Giraudel Quiz 2 Keyanna Etienne Penville Karen Fabien Mero Dorian John Kalinago Territory Jovi Thomas Goodwill Louis Hampshire Fond Canie Quiz 3 Fitzroy Bertrand Laudat Korlita Hamilton Stockfarm Uriel Benjamin Woodford Hill Tina Alexander Goodwill Carmilly Bellot Canefield Quiz 4 Shem Vigilant La Plaine Quiz 5 Nigel Martin Scotts Head Primrose Angel David Massacre Lester John Fond Cole Ferdreena Bellot Pichelin Venzil A. Gordon Concord Quiz 6 Curtis Dodds Kalinago Territory Estelle Toussaint Vieille Case Al Rodney Canefield Maliah Ettienne Portsmouth Rafiq Wallace Soufriere Quiz 7 Celestine Valmond Marigot Dillian Bellot Soufriere Lennon Bhagwandin Picard, Portsmouth Micheala Royer Giraudel Jim Nelson Fond Cole Suprian George Canefield Julien Destouche Mahaut Quiz 8 Ishmael Joseph Morne Daniel Winston Ettienne Portsmouth Nahshon Pichelin Ayodele Roach Roseau Shernaie Alexander Dubique, Grand Bay Stanley Louis Salisbury Royette Laurent Portsmouth

DNO will bring you information very shortly as to when and where you can collect your tickets.