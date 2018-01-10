Cricket West Indies advised today that Guyana Jaguars’ pair of Anthony Bramble and Vishaul Singh, along with Jamaica Scorpions’ Assad Fudadin were penalised for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct during the eighth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Bramble, Singh and Fudadin all admitted to their respective offences – which occurred in the match between Scorpions and Jaguars at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica – and accepted the imposition of the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

The charges were brought by umpires Jacqueline Williams and Johnathan Blades, along with reserve umpire Christopher Wright.

Match referee Denovan Hayles imposed fines as per the Code of Conduct having considered the umpires’ reports.

Bramble was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a breach of Section 1.2 of the Code of Conduct during Jaguars’ second innings, when he was dismissed.

The umpires reported that Bramble pointed to his shoulder, indicating the ball did not touch his bat, when he was given out caught behind in the 13th over of his side’s second innings, displaying behaviour that could be deemed as showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal abuse.

Singh was charged 20 per cent of his match fee for a breach of Section 1.1 of the Code of Conduct during Jaguars’ second innings, when he was dismissed.

Singh was reported by the umpires for slamming his bat into the pavilion wall on leaving the field after his dismissal and then hitting a bottle in the direction of the reserve umpire, displaying behaviour that could be deemed as abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings.

Fudadin was also fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a breach of Section 1.2 of the Code of Conduct during the 38th over of the Jaguars’ second innings, when batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul was ruled “not-out” following an appeal.

The umpires reported that Fudadin threw the ball and his helmet to the ground in dissatisfaction following the umpire’s ruling, displaying behaviour that could be deemed as showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal abuse.