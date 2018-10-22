Senior Men’s National Team players, Kiano Martin and Javid George of Mahaut Soca Strikers FC and South East FC respectively, will participate in the 2018 Major League Soccer (MLS) Caribbean Combine in Barbados.

The two leave Dominica on Monday, October 22, 2018.

They were invited by the MLS to participate in the event which is slated for October 22 to 25 at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex.

The Combine seeks to provide talented players within the Caribbean Football Union federations the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills before clubs coaches and technical staff of the Major League Soccer.

If successful in Barbados, the players will move on to the MLS Combine and Superdraft in January of 2019.