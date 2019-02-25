Dominica has called up two overseas based players, Rhys Rabess and U-20 player Corbin Paul, to a twenty man squad to represent Dominica in the Senior Men Windward Islands Tournament carded for St Vincent and the Grenadines, from 28th February to 9th March 2019.

Head Coach of the Dominica national senior men’s team Rajesh Joseph Latchoo said that the addition to the team of the two overseas based players will add further “depth to the team.”

Rabess is a member of the Chalfont St Peter FC in England, while Paul plays for LA Enterprises Bombers FC, in the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Premier league.

The rest of the squad reads.

Glenson Prince- Capt

Dion Laurent

Euclid Bertrand

Malcolm Joseph

Erskim Williams

Kassim Peltier

Ajaya Royer

Briel Thomas

Anfernee Frederick

Chad Bertrand

Arlington Fritz

Donan Jervier

Travis Joseph

Javid George

Sidney Lockhart

Jamie Parillon

Randolph Peltier

Julian Wade

Coaching staff

Rajesh Joseph Latchoo- Head Coach

Ellington Sabin- Asst Coach

Michael Joseph- Manager

Delroy Watt- Fitness Trainer

Courtney Challenger- Goalkeeper Coach

Albert Noel- Medics Personnel

Reginald Darroux- Equipment Manager.

Fixtures

Thursday 28th February 2019

5 pm Grenada vs St. Lucia

7 pm St Vincent vs Barbados

Saturday 2nd March

5 pm Grenada vs Dominica

7 pm St Vincent vs St Lucia