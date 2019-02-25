Two overseas players included in Dominica team for Windwards tournamentDominica News Online - Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 8:21 AM
Dominica has called up two overseas based players, Rhys Rabess and U-20 player Corbin Paul, to a twenty man squad to represent Dominica in the Senior Men Windward Islands Tournament carded for St Vincent and the Grenadines, from 28th February to 9th March 2019.
Head Coach of the Dominica national senior men’s team Rajesh Joseph Latchoo said that the addition to the team of the two overseas based players will add further “depth to the team.”
Rabess is a member of the Chalfont St Peter FC in England, while Paul plays for LA Enterprises Bombers FC, in the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Premier league.
The rest of the squad reads.
Glenson Prince- Capt
Dion Laurent
Euclid Bertrand
Malcolm Joseph
Erskim Williams
Kassim Peltier
Ajaya Royer
Briel Thomas
Anfernee Frederick
Chad Bertrand
Arlington Fritz
Donan Jervier
Travis Joseph
Javid George
Sidney Lockhart
Jamie Parillon
Randolph Peltier
Julian Wade
Coaching staff
Rajesh Joseph Latchoo- Head Coach
Ellington Sabin- Asst Coach
Michael Joseph- Manager
Delroy Watt- Fitness Trainer
Courtney Challenger- Goalkeeper Coach
Albert Noel- Medics Personnel
Reginald Darroux- Equipment Manager.
Fixtures
Thursday 28th February 2019
5 pm Grenada vs St. Lucia
7 pm St Vincent vs Barbados
Saturday 2nd March
5 pm Grenada vs Dominica
7 pm St Vincent vs St Lucia
