Two veteran players back on Dominica football team for St. Martin legDominica News Online - Friday, November 16th, 2018 at 11:38 AM
Head Coach, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo, has made seven changes to his squad to face St. Martin in Dominica’s third match of the Concacaf Nation League to take place in Anguilla on Tuesday 20th November 2018.
Veteran striker, Randolph Peltier, who is the leading scorer in the Premier Division of the national league, has earned a recall along with another seasoned campaigner, Kurlson Benjamin, and Dion Laurent.
Three U-20 players who recently participated in the just concluded Concacaf U-20 Boys competition in Florida, have earned a call up to the senior team. Striker, Jamie Parillon, who topped Dominica’s goal scoring, has been rewarded along with Audel Laville and Reon Cuffy.
The squad is further boosted with the return of utility player Erskim Williams from a one match suspension. Williams was red carded in the team’s first game played in Guadeloupe against Suriname.
The rest of squad, to be captained by goalkeeper Glenson Prince, reads Euclid Bertrand, Malcolm Joseph, Kassim Peltier, Javid George, Sidney Lockhart, Sharmia Dangleben, Briel Thomas, Chad Bertrand, Anfernee Frederick, Joselyn Prince and Julian Wade.
The Technical Staff is headed by Rajesh Joseph Latchoo – Head Coach, Keron Charles – Asst Coach, Michael Joseph – Manager, Courtney Challenger – Goalkeeper Coach, Smith Telemacque – Fitness Trainer, Albert Noel – Medics Personnel and Reginald Darroux – Equipment Manger.
The match in St, Martin kicks off at 2:45pm.
