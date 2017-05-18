UPDATE: Billy Doctrove stumps Felix Wilson to win DOC PresidencyDominica News Online - Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at 6:28 PM
The bickering is over and the 14 affiliates present voted on Thursday, 8 for Doctrove and five for Wilson (one spoilt) for the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) Presidency.
It was a long drawn out and bitter battle which has created lots of enemies in the race for top places in the DOC.
Wilson, the incumbent president seems confident that “his past record would pull him through” against what appeared to be a well-prepared team to have him removed.
The election was conducted by Dominica’s Chief Elections Officer Steven Larocque and while it was “smooth sailing” there was a long battle between Wilson and the Dominica Table Tennis Association (DTTA) which he was successful in getting suspended by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) over allegations about its president Edgar Berridge.
However, Berridge’s immediate resignation prompted the ITTF to immediately reinstate the DTTA under new president Wanito Aaron.
The affiliates present did not relent and after one hour of more bitter arguments from Wilson, he was left with no choice but to agree that the ITTF had lifted the DTTA’s suspension with “immediate effect’ and they were allowed to take their place at the table.
In his first speech to the press after winning, Doctrove flanked by his new executive said they are taking over an organization whose reputation from the public is at an all-time low.
The office of President he said is “a prestigious one” which demands respect.
“I will give my all and respect and so demand,” he said. “The votes tonight clearly indicates that member associations were not satisfied with where the Olympic committee was going. The boat was astray and we have been given the responsibility to bring it at an even keel… It’s going to take a lot, but I am confident in my executive.”
Labeling the victory “overwhelming”, Doctrove called on all to work “diligently” for the success of the DOC.
“If anyone came on board to enrich themselves this is the time to jump off the boat. Whatever our pockets are aligned with… be it gold, bronze, silver or whatever, so we will leave when our term expires,” he remarked to applause.
In response to questions about an “investigating into the affairs of the past executive,” he responded that he does not believe in a “witch hunt” but warned that they “will not turn a blind eye towards anything that needs investigating.”
He also welcomed the media into the fold telling them that they were “an integral part” of the DOC. He, however, cautioned them to be “objective and honest” in their report.
The new DOC president also called on affiliates who were “kicked out of the DOC for various reasons” to “come back into the family fold.”
“We will bring more opportunities to athletics but to do that, the associations need to put their house in order. Too many of them are not run properly and professionally. Those who were kicked out of the DOC, we welcome you back into the family and the fold. Do what you have to do to get your house in order. We will use our office to assist you in whatever way we possibly can,” Doctrove said.
His sentiments were also echoed by each member of his executive team who was given an opportunity to speak to the media.
Results of the election:
President
Billy Doctrove 8; Felix Wilson 5 (one spoilt ballot)
Vice President: Glen Etienne 8; Jerry Williams 6
Honorary Secretary
Albert LoBlack 5; Phyllis Baron 9
Assistant Secretary (three way race)
Dave Baron 6; Ainsworth Irish 3 and Fernella Wenham 5
That went into a second round in a two way race between Baron and Wenham and was tied seven votes to seven. A second round saw Wenham winning 8 votes to 6.
Treasurer
Phillip White 6; Barry Casimir 8
Ordinary Members
Three ordinary members had to be voted for:
Results
Woody Lawrence 8; Julien Benjamin 1; Ainsworth Irish 6; Albert LoBlack 4; Dr. Jenny Allport 6; Godwin Dorset 7 Dave Baron 1; Avril Elie 4 and Allan Morris 2.
Lawrence and Godwin Dorset won with Irish and Dr. Allport tied 6 each and went into a two way race which was tied at seven, seven each.
Irish bowed out and conceded to Dr. Allport.
Congrats Billy, lets hit the tract running.You are the one to revive the DOC.
All my peoples won!!
Congratz to you all.
Wilson… its been a long time coming… get out of the way of progress…
Congrats Mr Doctrove, I know your goal is to have Dominica win its first Olympic medal. I hope your team is drawing up a master plan to make this a reality. Please make sure to solicit ideas from Dominicans worldwide and implement the best of those recommendations. It would be nice to see Dominica win an Olympic medal in our lifetime. I know this will be expensive and all Dominicans would like to contribute, so please find ways to have everyone feel like they’re part of Team Dominica.
May we send that result out there for the Dominicans who cause SKERRIT to be so corrupt?
We need a change in leader ship in D/ca
That’s what I’m talking about. Let a competent man lead!
WILSON IS OUT BILLY IS IN, praise the Lord for Victory power power has changed hands!!!!
Congrats Billy. I know you will do a good job . Don’t listen to the nay sayers with all their negative feed of cow down.
You are a man of integrity and will not let Politics and money cloud your judgment in making decisions for the progress you have in mind for Dominicans and Dominica as a whole.
You are a good citizen .
Congrats Billy!! Felix Wilson is just too controversial. It was time for him to go.
Any other outcome would have been stupidity. Congratulations Billy!! Bad thrives when good people refuse to do good.
HOTEP!
I have every confidence in your ability Mr Doctrove. Finally the DOC can make some positive change and work towards the betterment of of youth and sports.
ell, well….I am thrilled that at long last after so many years one guy has been hooked to a position as if, well you know, I am indispensable.
Doctrove has raised the finger up saying that Felix, “you re OUT,,,clean bowled”, with a well played googly ball by an illustrious umpire.
Felix we thank you for your service and we wish you luck, we just felt that you have overstayed your welcome and you must learn as a man when it is time to move on.
Good luck Billy on your new role. I trust you will build up a team, a Team that is a Team and not a one man show, with a shadow board member following you. Adopt all principles of good governance, principles and also plan for your exit to be prepared to pass on the baton. Good luck Sir Doctrove
Congratulations Billy on your achievement. We have the trust and confidence that with your strong leadership and management qualities you will do an excellent job. It was about time!!!
Congratulations Billy! Wishing you a successful term. Guess it’s time to move on now Felix
congrats BD
I wish I had a lapo Cabwitt,for me to bit all around New York. Was really fed up of hearing all this wrangling. I thought it was very disrespectful to the organization and the athletes.
Bravo!! Good riddance, Wilson.
So what is Wilson going to do now that he no longer the president of the DOC?
Dr. Doctrove – congrats! Hope you tone down your bad boy image for this one. Lots of eyes on you, so do us proud.
It was a long time coming. Contratulations to Billy Doctrove.
Congrats Billy!
Congratulations Mr. Doctrove….
Good choice, congratulations Mr doctrine.
Congratulations to Billy on his victory and wishing him every success going forward.The DOC needed new blood and a new direction and a new profile which I am sure it will get with Billy in charge.The old leadership was not doing a good job and had the organization mired in allegations of malfeasance and ineptitude which is not good considering that the country itself needs a new injection of leadership as well.The profile of Dominica’s Athletics has been elevated already
Congrats Billy and wish you all the best. Having you at the helm now is like a breadth of fresh air. I know you will truly do a good job with your expertise.
It was about time that Wilson go….!
Finally some good news in Dominica. I’m confident that from now on the development of sports and athletes will benefit rather than some individuals. A breath of fresh air!