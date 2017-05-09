Winners of the Dominica Cricket Association-organized quiz competition for the May 10-14 West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match can collect their tickets from the Ticket Booth at Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 12:00 noon today ONLY.
You must present an ID.  If you can’t go yourselves, then the individual collecting must present their own ID along with the winner’s ID.
Please note that tickets cannot be collected from the DNO office.
The winners list is posted below as a reminder.
 
Quiz 1  
Name Address
Julio Thomas Bagatelle
Glen Williams Marigot
Avril Baron Loubiere
Danny Joseph Pottersville
Kermit Robinson Giraudel
   
Quiz 2  
Keyanna Etienne Penville
Karen Fabien Mero
Dorian John Kalinago Territory
Jovi Thomas Goodwill
Louis Hampshire Fond Canie
   
Quiz 3  
Fitzroy Bertrand Laudat
Korlita Hamilton Stockfarm
Uriel Benjamin Woodford Hill
Tina Alexander  Goodwill
Carmilly Bellot Canefield
   
Quiz 4  
Shem Vigilant La Plaine
   
Quiz 5  
Nigel Martin Scotts Head
Primrose Angel David Massacre
Lester John Fond Cole
Ferdreena Bellot Pichelin
Venzil A. Gordon Concord
   
Quiz 6  
Curtis Dodds Kalinago Territory
Estelle Toussaint Vieille Case
Al Rodney Canefield
Maliah Ettienne Portsmouth
Rafiq Wallace Soufriere
   
Quiz 7  
Celestine Valmond Marigot
Dillian Bellot Soufriere
Lennon Bhagwandin Picard, Portsmouth
Micheala Royer Giraudel
Jim Nelson Fond Cole
Suprian George Canefield
Julien Destouche Mahaut
   
Quiz 8  
Ishmael Joseph Morne Daniel
Winston Ettienne Portsmouth
Nahshon Pichelin
Ayodele Roach Roseau
Shernaie Alexander Dubique, Grand Bay
Stanley Louis Salisbury
Royette Laurent Portsmouth

 