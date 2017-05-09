URGENT: Winners of Test Match Cricket Quiz must collect tickets todayDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 at 11:18 AM
Winners of the Dominica Cricket Association-organized quiz competition for the May 10-14 West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match can collect their tickets from the Ticket Booth at Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 12:00 noon today ONLY.
You must present an ID. If you can’t go yourselves, then the individual collecting must present their own ID along with the winner’s ID.
Please note that tickets cannot be collected from the DNO office.
The winners list is posted below as a reminder.
|Quiz 1
|Name
|Address
|Julio Thomas
|Bagatelle
|Glen Williams
|Marigot
|Avril Baron
|Loubiere
|Danny Joseph
|Pottersville
|Kermit Robinson
|Giraudel
|Quiz 2
|Keyanna Etienne
|Penville
|Karen Fabien
|Mero
|Dorian John
|Kalinago Territory
|Jovi Thomas
|Goodwill
|Louis Hampshire
|Fond Canie
|Quiz 3
|Fitzroy Bertrand
|Laudat
|Korlita Hamilton
|Stockfarm
|Uriel Benjamin
|Woodford Hill
|Tina Alexander
|Goodwill
|Carmilly Bellot
|Canefield
|Quiz 4
|Shem Vigilant
|La Plaine
|Quiz 5
|Nigel Martin
|Scotts Head
|Primrose Angel David
|Massacre
|Lester John
|Fond Cole
|Ferdreena Bellot
|Pichelin
|Venzil A. Gordon
|Concord
|Quiz 6
|Curtis Dodds
|Kalinago Territory
|Estelle Toussaint
|Vieille Case
|Al Rodney
|Canefield
|Maliah Ettienne
|Portsmouth
|Rafiq Wallace
|Soufriere
|Quiz 7
|Celestine Valmond
|Marigot
|Dillian Bellot
|Soufriere
|Lennon Bhagwandin
|Picard, Portsmouth
|Micheala Royer
|Giraudel
|Jim Nelson
|Fond Cole
|Suprian George
|Canefield
|Julien Destouche
|Mahaut
|Quiz 8
|Ishmael Joseph
|Morne Daniel
|Winston Ettienne
|Portsmouth
|Nahshon
|Pichelin
|Ayodele Roach
|Roseau
|Shernaie Alexander
|Dubique, Grand Bay
|Stanley Louis
|Salisbury
|Royette Laurent
|Portsmouth
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.