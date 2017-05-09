Winners of the Dominica Cricket Association-organized quiz competition for the May 10-14 West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match can collect their tickets from the Ticket Booth at Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 12:00 noon today ONLY.

You must present an ID. If you can’t go yourselves, then the individual collecting must present their own ID along with the winner’s ID.

Please note that tickets cannot be collected from the DNO office.

The winners list is posted below as a reminder.