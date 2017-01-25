Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Olympic Relay GoldDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 at 10:54 AM
Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter, the Associated Press is reporting.
According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4×100-meter relay team.
According to the Associated Press, the IOC says “the Jamaican team is disqualified,” and “the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.”
