Valerian Spicer’s dream of securing the first medal for Dominica at the 2018 Commonwealth Games were shattered when she lost in a split decision to an 18 year old fighter from Scotland.

Spicer appeared to dominate the bout and even secured a standing 8 count in the second round of the fight, only to be shocked by the judges decision after 3 rounds.

The judges scored the fight 5-0, 0-5, 4-1 in favour of Scotland.

Team Manager, Barry Casimir, spoke to the Dominica Olympic Committee Media Team after the bout. He said he is disappointed with the results from the Judges.

“I think Valerian did her best. Really and truly, I’m somewhat disappointed at the results that she had because I think she had a very very good outing. That sort of outing it’s like you get punched in the gut but we’re just hoping that the rest of our athletes can follow in Valerian’s foot steps because so far, we’re excited at the way that she has competed and we’re just hoping that everybody else can follow suit,” Casimir said.

Casimir said he was shocked at the result given the quality of Spicer’s overall performance and the fact that she was able to get a standing 8 count in the second round.

“As a matter of fact at the closing of the second round, I leaned over to the president, Mr. Billy Doctrove, and I said ‘that is the first one in the bag’. That is to show you how confident I was at the outcome. To hear the split decision and she lost, that was just..um..that was a shock. I really..I’m actually lost for words. In fact the entire team was lost for words,” he exclaimed.

Casimir commended Spicer and her coach for doing an “excellent” job ib preparing for her participation in the games.

You can listen to the entire interview with Casimir below.