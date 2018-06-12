The WE UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB on Sunday held a highly successful Soccerama at the Castle Bruce Playing Field, a fundraising event that attracted hundreds of spectators.

Exodus FC, Kalinago Warriors FC, LA Stars, South East FC, RC Doctors, East Central FC and WE UNITED FC battled in exciting match-ups in what was dubbed Soccer Rumble 2018. WE UNITED FC emerged winners and copped a $500 cash prize from FLOW Dominica and a winning trophy from the Sign Man. Exodus placed 2nd and Kalinago Warriors FC was 3rd.

Organizers say the event was intended to bring exposure to the young club and allow players to gain more competition experience to aid in their growth and development. The WE UNITED Football Club was formed in 2017 and entered competition in January 2018 topping its zone and advancing to the Quarter Finals of the Dominica Football Association’s Nation’s Cup. The club recently placed second in the Grand Fond FA Cup and is currently participating in the Grand Fond/South East League.

The WE UNITED FC wishes to thank its sponsors: The Government of Dominica, Hon. Johnson Drigo, Carib Beer, FLOW Dominica, Altitude Construction, The Sign Man, Dominica Football Association, Ada Trucking Services, Big Edge Financial Services, Baptiste & Associates, Castle Bruce Village Council, Serenity Auto Body Shop, Petro Caribe and Kairi FM.