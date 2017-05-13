The battle between West Indies and Pakistan continues as they enter into day four of the third and final test match at Windsor Park Stadium on May 14. The home side is on 218 for 5, 158 short of Pakistan’s first innings total.

Pakistan were dismissed for 376 and the home side closed day two on 14 without loss. Both openers batted steadily but it was Yasir Shah who got the breakthrough for the visitors as Powell who was batting well, chose to to clear the infield and was brilliantly caught

On a placid track where the seamers had to put in extra effort to generate any sort of wicket-taking threat, West Indies frustrated Pakistan at every turn, not giving them any cause for optimism or encouragement. As in the first session, it was impossible to ignore the feeling that that the game was moving on from the other end while Yasir was bowling. West Indies had started the day in sedate fashion in the face of disciplined bowling from Pakistan, and meandered along at a scoring rate well below two to the over with only one boundary coming in the first 25 overs. But Yasir popped up with three wickets even as the West Indies took the attack to him, scoring 94 by the time lunch was called.

The Test came to life when Powell decided to take the attack to Yasir. After shuffling across and sweeping him to the vacant square leg boundary, he dragged a lofted hit to Azhar Ali at deep midwicket. Shimron Hetmyer came out with the same plan of not allowing Yasir to settle.

He drove Yasir for a boundary in the first over he faced him. Soon after, he dispatched a short delivery for six over deep midwicket.

Speaking to the media, Kieran Powell said while they would have loved to have been 2 or 3 wickets less down, they are confident in going into the fourth day.

“We just have to keep backing ourselves. The wicket is placid and we do have batters to come…so I am confident with our team,” he said.

He labeled the pitch “a slow hard graft” and expressed confidence at over hauling the Pakistani total. “It’s gonna be a slow hard graft we are not going to force anything…the ball is not spinning or seaming rapidly. We just have to take our time and deal with the bad balls when it comes around,” he stated.

Roston Chase, the top run getter for the series, retired hurt on 60 after he was hit on the right hand by a bouncer from Mohammed Amir. Chase received a few bruises and was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) for a precautionary x-ray. Shane Dowrich is unbeaten on 20 and with him is Captain Jason Holder on 11. Bowling for Pakistan, Yasir Shah has 3 for 108.