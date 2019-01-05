England collapsed in dismal fashion yet again to lose the second Test by 10 wickets as West Indies sealed the series with a match to spare.

According to a BBC report, after West Indies were bowled out for 306 – a lead of 119 – the tourists slipped from 35-0 to 132 all out, with Kemar Roach and Jason Holder taking four wickets each in Antigua.

With West Indies chasing only 14, John Campbell wrapped up victory with a six.

A three-day victory gave them a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

