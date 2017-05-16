West Indies coach Stuart Law will lose a quarter of his match fee and has received a demerit point for “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision” during his team’s 101-run third Test defeat against Pakistan.

Law admitted the offence at close of play after his team had lost their final wicket in the penultimate over of the fifth day in Dominica, and Pakistan therefore won the series 2-1.

An International Cricket Council statement explained the circumstances of the Australian’s transgression, relating to the dismissal of Shane Dowrich off leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

“The incident happened during the second session’s play when, following Shane Dowrich’s dismissal, Law visited the third umpire’s room, questioned the third umpire for confirming the on-field decision, before leaving the room while making an inappropriate comment,” the statement read.

