West Indies coach fined for dissent in Dominicacricket.com - Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 at 9:38 AM
West Indies coach Stuart Law will lose a quarter of his match fee and has received a demerit point for “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision” during his team’s 101-run third Test defeat against Pakistan.
Law admitted the offence at close of play after his team had lost their final wicket in the penultimate over of the fifth day in Dominica, and Pakistan therefore won the series 2-1.
An International Cricket Council statement explained the circumstances of the Australian’s transgression, relating to the dismissal of Shane Dowrich off leg-spinner Yasir Shah.
“The incident happened during the second session’s play when, following Shane Dowrich’s dismissal, Law visited the third umpire’s room, questioned the third umpire for confirming the on-field decision, before leaving the room while making an inappropriate comment,” the statement read.
A week before the cricket everything in Dominica was about cricket; now almost a week after the cricket everything here continues to be about cricket to the point that even talk show hosts had a session for the cricket. What does that say to us? It says absolutely NOTHING is taking place in Dominica to talk about and thank God, the cricket was able to help us cope with our stress and distress Skerrit and his DLP put us in. Before the Dominica test Barbados hosted the 2nd test which West Indies won. But you know, I listen to CBC radio in Barbados and after the victory apart from regular talk show life was back to normal because thy have many more things to talk about as far as development and job creation is concerned. yes, they carried the ball by ball of the Dominica test match, but after the game it was back to business. Will Dominica ever get back to business? Well I guess no so we might as well continue to talk cricket to the frustration of the state of DA does not get into us