Below is a statement by Cricket West Indies President Whycliffe Dave Cameron commemorating the organization’s 92 years as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

West Indies Cricket has come a far, far way. This year, we will celebrate 92 years of being an ICC member, but more importantly, 90 years as a Test-playing nation.

So much has changed, but the game of cricket remains an exciting and evolving business and social opportunities for many more cricketers and nations today. West Indies cricket has existed as the glue that binds our tiny beautiful islands and we can see that continuing in the foreseeing future.

Here in the West Indies we maintain hope that we are on the right path even much closer to challenge for the World Cup title in England in 2019. We start this 92nd year with a full summer schedule in the Caribbean leading to the end of the year in India. All categories of our players and officials, including our umpires will be fully occupied. This November, we will be the first host of the only stand-alone ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Championship. We continue to build capacity on and off the field.

We are now an industry with 177 players and officials, employed all year round along with the hard-working team at the Secretariat. We, in partnership with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, the Coolidge Cricket Ground – home of West Indies. So far, we have hosted the fast-bowling camp; women’s camp and the A Team. The venue has also been able to host two back to back years of Super50 and we will improve on that facility in time for warm-up matches for the ICC WWT20 in November.

We maintain a strong relationship with our fans and we intend to transform that passion and emotion which drives your support to one which is identical to the culture of excellence; while we balance our books.

After 13 years, we close a chapter with Digicel. We thank them for their tremendous support during this stage of our journey and we wish them well in future endeavours. We make way for new and emerging business partners.

To our players, our greatest assets, we will continue to support your efforts throwing the weight of the most efficient and effective staff available. We therefore wish you all the best as you aim to make your way up the ranking on your various teams.

We look ahead…92 and more, to continue to propel the game of cricket in the region not only for economic and social development but to use it as the catalyst to bring our beautiful island states even closer.