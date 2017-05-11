West Indies assistant coach Andre Coley has said he is satisfied with the work done by his bowlers on a rain-shortened day of the third and final test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Windsor Park Stadium on Wednesday.

The home side won the toss in heavy overcast conditions at the stadium and sent the visitors in after they fielded in an unchanged team from the Barbados victory.

“I think that we are happy that we were able to get play and the amount that we got,” Coley stated.

There was a slice of luck for Babar soon after play resumed after rain, a perfect legspinner from Devendra Bishoo taking his outside edge on 28, only for Dowrich to put down a straightforward.

Coley, however, says such is the nature of the game.

“No team wants to put down a catch; we have no idea as to what would have happened if that catch was taken. But definitely, it is an area that we need to continue to work at,” he said after play on Wednesday. “Tomorrow will give us another opportunity to actually be better than we were today. But I just want to give the bowlers a lot of credit, they stuck to it even given the fact that we were on and off the field, they just stuck to the task…well done.”

At the close, Pakistan was 169/2 with Azhar Alie on 85 and Younis Khan on 10.

Speaking about sending the opposition to bat first Coley had this to say, “When we looked at the wicket, it appeared to have a fair bit of moisture that’s why we decided to bowl. We will reassess it on day two although it doesn’t seem to be carrying too much for the quick’s. The new ball is just around the corner so we will reassess again. We will follow our processes, remain disciplined and stick to our plans.”

He continued saying, “We would have loved to have taken at least four wickets but we have seen it several times during the series where they are well placed and then collapse.” The umpires called play off with six overs remaining.

For West Indies Chase has 1 for 27, the other wicket went to Joseph who had Babar Azam for 55.

Play will resume at 9:30 am Caribbean time on day two.

Full score after day one:

Pakistan 1st Innings

A. Ali not out 36

S. Masood c Holder b Chase 9

B. Azam not out 24

Extras (W-1) 1

Total (1 wkt, 26 overs) 70

Fall of wicket: 1-19.

Bowling: S. Gabriel 7-3-8-0, A. Joseph 7-0-27-0, R. Chase 6-3-17-1, J. Holder 5-1-11-0, D. Bishoo 1-0-7-0 .