West Indies to host IndiaPress Release - Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 at 9:20 AM
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now finalised the schedule for India’s four-week tour of the Caribbean that include five One-Day-Internationals (ODI) and one Twenty20 International (IT20) match from Tuesday, June 20 to Monday, July 10.
The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Jamaica.
The series will begin with two ODIs at the Queen’s Park Oval, followed by two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and will end with one ODI and an IT20 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.
CEO of WICB, Johnny Grave said, “we are all looking forward to hosting the Indian Cricket Team so soon after Afghanistan’s inaugural tour of the Caribbean. The five-match ODI series gives our young side the opportunity of playing one of the world’s best 50-over sides, and we hope for a competitive series as we strive for automatic qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.”
Acting Secretary, BCCI, Amitabh Choudray, says “when both these teams meet, we can always expect exciting cricket, and as always we hope to maintain that for this series.”
Schedule
Friday, June 23 – 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval
Sunday, June 25 – 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval
Friday, June 30 – 3rd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Sunday, July 2 4th – ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Thursday, July 6 – 5th – ODI Sabina Park
Sunday, July 9 – T20I – Sabina Park
Since 1979, West Indies and India have played 116 ODIs, West Indies have won 60; India 53; one tied game and two no-results.
In IT20s since 2009; both have played seven matches with West Indies winning 4; India 2 and one ended with no result. The teams last met in August 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, where the 2nd of two Twenty20 matches was abandoned due to rain.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Dem. I need some money to go to all the matches.
Can anyone help??
Mr Nathan after such good reviews of West indies game in Dominica we cannot get atleast one of the ODI