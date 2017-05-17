ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now finalised the schedule for India’s four-week tour of the Caribbean that include five One-Day-Internationals (ODI) and one Twenty20 International (IT20) match from Tuesday, June 20 to Monday, July 10.

The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Jamaica.

The series will begin with two ODIs at the Queen’s Park Oval, followed by two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and will end with one ODI and an IT20 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

CEO of WICB, Johnny Grave said, “we are all looking forward to hosting the Indian Cricket Team so soon after Afghanistan’s inaugural tour of the Caribbean. The five-match ODI series gives our young side the opportunity of playing one of the world’s best 50-over sides, and we hope for a competitive series as we strive for automatic qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.”

Acting Secretary, BCCI, Amitabh Choudray, says “when both these teams meet, we can always expect exciting cricket, and as always we hope to maintain that for this series.”

Schedule

Friday, June 23 – 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval

Sunday, June 25 – 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval

Friday, June 30 – 3rd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Sunday, July 2 4th – ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Thursday, July 6 – 5th – ODI Sabina Park

Sunday, July 9 – T20I – Sabina Park

Since 1979, West Indies and India have played 116 ODIs, West Indies have won 60; India 53; one tied game and two no-results.

In IT20s since 2009; both have played seven matches with West Indies winning 4; India 2 and one ended with no result. The teams last met in August 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, where the 2nd of two Twenty20 matches was abandoned due to rain.