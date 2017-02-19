Tremors defeated Dangerous Public Enemies by 10 points in a very close match in Zone A when the White Oak Rum Domino Competition. Scores: Tremors 4002, Public Enemies 3992; Rockers 4003, Penville 2789; Heats 4004, Petite Savanne 3031 and Fire Services 4018, Congorie Warriors 3828.

In Zone B: Mount Zion 4043, Valiant 3618; Dolphins 4016, Stars 3916 and Laplaine 4010, Nun Players 3656.

Qualifiers in Zone A are Rockers from Paix Bouche, Tremors from Grandbay, Public Enemies from Roseau and One Case from D’os Dane

Zone B: Wake up Stars from Portsmouth, Mount Zion from Mahaut, Dolphins from Scotshead and Stars from Anse De Mai.

Quarter final matches on Sunday March 5th.

1 Wake up Stars vs One Case

2 Rockers vs Stars

3 Tremors vs Dolphins

4 Mount Zion vs Public Enemies