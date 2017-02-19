Tremors defeated Dangerous Public Enemies by 10 points  in a very close match in Zone A when the White Oak Rum Domino Competition. Scores: Tremors 4002, Public Enemies 3992; Rockers  4003, Penville 2789; Heats  4004, Petite Savanne 3031 and Fire Services 4018, Congorie Warriors 3828.

In Zone B: Mount Zion 4043, Valiant 3618; Dolphins 4016, Stars 3916 and Laplaine 4010,  Nun Players 3656.

Qualifiers in Zone A are Rockers from Paix Bouche, Tremors from Grandbay, Public Enemies from Roseau  and One Case from D’os Dane

 Zone B: Wake up Stars from Portsmouth, Mount Zion from Mahaut,  Dolphins from Scotshead and Stars from Anse De Mai.

Quarter  final matches on Sunday  March 5th. 

1  Wake up Stars  vs  One Case

2  Rockers   vs  Stars

3  Tremors  vs  Dolphins

4  Mount Zion   vs  Public Enemies