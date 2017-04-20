Senior citizens 60 years and over will receive one free season ticket to the much-anticipated Test Match between West Indies and Pakistan scheduled for the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica from May 10th to 14th, 2017.

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) is extending this promotion as a special gesture to all diehard cricket fans in the region who have supported the sport over the years. This promotion will be offered during the first week of ticket sales and is for Caribbean Nationals only. Persons who qualify will simply have to present their ID at the ticket booth.

Additionally, each paying adult will be entitled to a maximum of two free children’s tickets at the time of purchase, for children 12 years and under.

This is being done to encourage youngsters to experience cricket at its best, and to develop future generations of players and fans.

A limited number of tickets will be assigned to these promotions so persons are encouraged to get their tickets early to take advantage of these amazing offers.