We’re happy to be back with some more tickets to give away for the West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match to be held in Dominica from may 10-14.

But first, the winners of first quiz which was held on Thursday. The question was: What is the name of the Title Sponsor in the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies?

Fourty persons responded with Q Mobile Cup but that is the name of the Test Series and BRIGHTO PAINTS is the TITLE SPONSOR. However, those persons have been following closely enough and we want to give away those tickets, so the five winners are:

Glen Williams of Marigot

Danny Joseph of Pottersville

Avril Baron of Loubiere

Julio Thomas of Bagatelle

Kermit Robinson of Giraudel

Congratulations to you lucky cricket lovers! You will informed as to when and where to collect your tickets.

Before we post today’s question, we just want to remind you that there are 35 tickets (5 per quiz) to be won between now and May 5, courtesy of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA). Five winners will be drawn from those who correctly answer the question. To qualify for the draw, you must include your name, address and telephone number along with your answer, in the comments section of this post. The names of the winners will be announced after each quiz has expired.

Today’s question: When was the last time Pakistan toured the West Indies in a Test Series?