Win tickets to the West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match May 10-14 – Quiz #3!Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 at 12:18 PM
It’s time for Quiz #3 and the chance to win five more tickets, courtesy of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA), to the West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match to be held in Dominica from may 10-14, .
In Quiz #2, you were asked to answer the question: When was the last time Pakistan toured the West Indies in a Test Series?
The answer is 2011 and the response was tremendous but there can only be five winners and they are:
Keyanna Ettienne – Penville
Jovi Thomas – Goodwill
Karen Fabien – Mero
Dorian John – Kalinago Territory
Louis Hampshire – Fond Canie
Now here’s your chance to be part of another draw for five more tickets to the upcoming Test Match if you can correctly answer the question:
When was the last time Pakistan toured the West Indies in an ODI series and T20Is?
Please remember that to qualify for the draw, you MUST include your name, address and telephone number along with your answer, in the comments section of this post.
The quiz will run until May 5.
