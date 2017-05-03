Win tickets to the West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match May 10-14 – Quiz #4:Dominica News Online - Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 at 10:21 PM
We’re moving on to Quiz #4 with more tickets to be won in the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA), in the upcoming West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match Quiz.
In Quiz #3, five winners who correctly gave the correct answer of 2013 to the question: When was the last time Pakistan toured the West Indies in an ODI series and T20Is? are:
Fitzroy Bertrand – Laudat
Korlita Hamilton – Stockfram
Uriel Benjamin – Woodford Hill
Tina Alexander – Goodwill
Carmilly Bellot – Canefield
It’s time for another question and another opportunity to select five winners from among those who answer the next question correctly.
You will be included in the draw, only if your name, address and telephone number are included along with your answer.
The question for Quiz #4 is: When was the last time Pakistan visited Dominica?
The quiz runs until May 6.
