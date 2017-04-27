Win tickets to the West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match May 10-14!Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at 8:27 AM
Test cricket returns to Windsor Park Sports Stadium from May 10-14, 2017 – The West Indies vs Pakistan in the 3rd and final match of their current Test series!
Between now and May 5, DNO readers will have the opportunity to win tickets to the event, courtesy of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA). A total of 25 tickets (5 per quiz) will be given away to winners whose names will be drawn from among those of you who correctly answer questions provided by the DCA.
Please post your answer in the comments section. To qualify for the draw, you must include, along with your answer, your name, address and telephone number. Where requested, DNO will not publish addresses and telephone numbers but in the interest of transparency, names must be published. The names of the winners will be announced later in the day at the end of each quiz.
Today’s question: What is the name of the TITLE SPONSOR in the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies?
Q Mobile
QMoblie. Gerald Fregiste, Pointe Michel, 276-8766
QMobile is the Title Sponsor of the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies
Name: Beatrice Buffong
Address: Kings Hill
Tel. No.: 88199
QMobile is the e Title Sponsor in the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies?
Royette Laurent
Portsmouth
225-2937
QMobile is the title sponsor for the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies
Submitted by: Mr. Venzil A. Gordon
Concord, Dominica
(767)445-7082
blue water
Name of the title sponsor in the pakistan tour of the west indies : Answer QMobile
Name:Binta Stedman
Address: Bertha Apartment Bath Estate Roseau Dominica
Telephone Numbers:1767-6156148/1767-4483348
Qmobile I don’t want to put all that information online
Q mobile
Blue waters
Stupes
Soufriere
767-266-3532
QMobile
The name of the Title Sponsor in the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies id QMobile.
Roseline Guiste
Goodwill
295-6429
The answer is QMobile