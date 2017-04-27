Test cricket returns to Windsor Park Sports Stadium from May 10-14, 2017 – The West Indies vs Pakistan in the 3rd and final match of their current Test series!

Between now and May 5, DNO readers will have the opportunity to win tickets to the event, courtesy of the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA). A total of 25 tickets (5 per quiz) will be given away to winners whose names will be drawn from among those of you who correctly answer questions provided by the DCA.

Please post your answer in the comments section. To qualify for the draw, you must include, along with your answer, your name, address and telephone number. Where requested, DNO will not publish addresses and telephone numbers but in the interest of transparency, names must be published. The names of the winners will be announced later in the day at the end of each quiz.

Today’s question: What is the name of the TITLE SPONSOR in the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies?