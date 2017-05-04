The answer to question #4 in this West Indies vs Pakistan quiz series, When was the last time Pakistan visited Dominica? is: never. er visited Dominica. Pakistan has nevThere were several correct answers and the five lucky names emerging from the draw are:

Shisha Birmingham – Goodwill

Shari Coipel – Mero

Motley George – Salisbury

Shakima Remy – Paix Bouche

Brian Leblanc – Canefield

Now there’s one more chance for more of you to win more tickets by answering the following question correctly:

When and where did the 2017 Pakistan Tour of the West Indies begin and when and where will it end?

Please included your name, address and telephone number if you want to be part of the draw and to all winners, DNO inform you tomorrow where you can collect your tickets.