Win tickets to West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match (May 10-14) – Quiz #5
Thursday, May 4th, 2017
The answer to question #4 in this West Indies vs Pakistan quiz series, When was the last time Pakistan visited Dominica? is: never. er visited Dominica. Pakistan has nevThere were several correct answers and the five lucky names emerging from the draw are:
Shari Coipel – Mero
Motley George – Salisbury
Shakima Remy – Paix Bouche
Brian Leblanc – Canefield
Now there’s one more chance for more of you to win more tickets by answering the following question correctly:
When and where did the 2017 Pakistan Tour of the West Indies begin and when and where will it end?
