Win tickets to West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match (May 10-14) – Quiz #6Dominica News Online - Friday, May 5th, 2017 at 3:39 PM
Okay. So we’ve got the winners for Quiz #5 and there are three more quizzes to go in this great Test Cricket giveaway sponsored by the Dominica Cricket Association.
The question for Quiz 5 was: When and where did the 2017 Pakistan Tour of the West Indies begin and when and where will it end?
Once again, the participation was great but only five names could be drawn and so here they are:
Nigel martin – Scotts Head
Primrose Angel David – Massacre
Lester John – Fond Cole
Ferdreena Bellot – Pichelin
Venzil. A. Gordon – Concord
The question for Quiz 6 is: By how many runs did West Indies win in the Second Test of the current Pakistan Tour of the West Indies?
Be sure to include your name, address and tel # in order to make the draw and for those who win keep visiting DNO for information on where and when you can collect your tickets.
