Easy question, tremendous participation, almost 100% rate of correct answers! – that was Quiz 6. The question was: By how many runs did West Indies win in the Second Test of the current Pakistan Tour of the West Indies? Five participants were lucky enough to have their names plucked out of the draw. They are:

Curtis Dodds Kalinago Territory Estelle Toussaint Vieille Case Al Rodney Canefield Maliah Ettienne Portsmouth Rafiq Wallace Soufriere

Now we move on to Quiz #7 with one more to go after this. Here’s question #7:

What were the final match figures for Shannon Gabriel in the Second Test of the current Pakistan Tour of the West Indies in Barbados?

Maybe you will be lucky this time around, so remember to include your name, address and telephone number so you can be part of the draw. For the winners, keep checking DNO for information on where and when you can collect your tickets.