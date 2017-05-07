The results for Quiz 7 are in. Now, there’s just one more to go! But first let’s find out whose names were drawn from the numerous correct answers to the question:

What were the final match figures for Shannon Gabriel in the Second Test of the current Pakistan Tour of the West Indies in Barbados?

The lucky list is below:

Celestine Valmond Marigot Dillian Bellot Soufriere Lennon Bhagwandin Picard, Portsmouth Micheala Royer Giraudel Jim Nelson Fond Cole Suprian George Canefield Julien Destouche Mahaut

You will notice that there are seven winners in Quiz 7 and there will be seven more in Quiz 8. So, don’t be discouraged if you have not yet won. There are more tickets to be won!

Here’s the question for the final quiz – Quiz 8:

The West Indies bowling trio of Gabriel, Joseph and Holder ensured that Pakistan scored a low run rate in the second innings of the Second Test of the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies What was the run rate?

Winners, please remember to keep checking DNO for information on where and when you can collect your tickets.