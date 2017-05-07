Win tickets to West Indies vs Pakistan Test Match (May 10-14) – Quiz #8Dominica News Online - Sunday, May 7th, 2017 at 2:12 PM
The results for Quiz 7 are in. Now, there’s just one more to go! But first let’s find out whose names were drawn from the numerous correct answers to the question:
What were the final match figures for Shannon Gabriel in the Second Test of the current Pakistan Tour of the West Indies in Barbados?
The lucky list is below:
|Celestine Valmond
|Marigot
|Dillian Bellot
|Soufriere
|Lennon Bhagwandin
|Picard, Portsmouth
|Micheala Royer
|Giraudel
|Jim Nelson
|Fond Cole
|Suprian George
|Canefield
|Julien Destouche
|Mahaut
You will notice that there are seven winners in Quiz 7 and there will be seven more in Quiz 8. So, don’t be discouraged if you have not yet won. There are more tickets to be won!
Here’s the question for the final quiz – Quiz 8:
The West Indies bowling trio of Gabriel, Joseph and Holder ensured that Pakistan scored a low run rate in the second innings of the Second Test of the Pakistan Tour of the West Indies What was the run rate?
Winners, please remember to keep checking DNO for information on where and when you can collect your tickets.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.