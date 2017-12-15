ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies announced changes to the Windies squads for the three-match One-Day International series and the three-match T20 International series on the Tour of New Zealand. These changes are due to injuries and unavailability.

ODI SQUAD

Sunil Ambris ruled out with a fractured left arm. Will be replaced by Shimron Hetmyer

Alzarri Joseph ruled out with a back injury. Will be replaced by Sheldon Cottrell

Marlon Samuels ruled out with an injury to his right ring finger. Will be replaced by Chadwick Walton

T20 SQUAD

Samuels will be replaced by Shai Hope

Sunil Narine unavailable due to personal reasons. Will be replaced by Ashley Nurse

1. Jason Holder (captain)

2. Jason Mohammed (vice captain)

3. Ronsford Beaton

4. Sheldon Cotterell

5. Chris Gayle

6. Shimron Hetmyer

7. Kyle Hope

8. Shai Hope

9. Evin Lewis

10. Nikita Miller

11. Ashley Nurse

12. Rovman Powell

13. Shannon Gabriel

14. Chadwick Walton

15. Kesrick Williams

T20 SQUAD

1. Carlos Brathwaite (captain)

2. Samuel Badree

3. Ronsford Beaton

4. Rayad Emrit

5. Andre Fletcher

6. Chris Gayle

7. Shai Hope

8. Jason Mohammed

9. Ashley Nurse

10. Kieron Pollard

11. Rovman Powell

12. Jerome Taylor

13. Chadwick Walton

14. Kesrick Williams

MATCH SCHEDULE

December

Sat 16: vs New Zealand Cricket XI – Cobham Oval, Whangerei

Wed 20: 1st ODI – Cobham Oval, Whangerei

Sat 23: 2nd ODI – Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Tue 26: 3rd ODI – Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Fri 29: 1st T20I – Saxton Oval, Nelson

January

Mon 1: 2nd T20I – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Wed 3: 3rd T20I – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui