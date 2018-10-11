HYDERABAD, India – WINDIES Captain Jason Holder took his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket to give his team the upper-hand and limit India to a 57-run lead in the 2nd Test in Hyderabad, however his batsmen made it go in vain, with the WINDIES eventually losing the game and series 2-0.

India started day 3 four wickets down with two batsmen insight of Test centuries. Jason Holder steamed in and had Ajinkya Rahane caught by Shai Hope for 80 to break the 152-run partnership. Two deliveries later, Holder trapped Ravindra Jadeja LBW for 0. India now 314-6

Shannon Gabriel had Rishabh Pant brilliantly caught by a diving Shimron Hetmyer for 92, the second time in as many innings he fell on the same score. And the WINDIES surged in confidence. India lost wickets at regular intervals, their innings ended when Gabriel castled Ashwin’s middle stump for 35. India all out for 367 and a lead of 56 runs.

In the opening hour of the second session the WINDIES were down four wickets, with Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell both dismissed without scoring. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer settled into a nice rhythm, punishing the bad balls and executing some classic cover drives. But Hetymer showed batting indiscipline when he flashed at one from Kuldeep and was caught for 17.

Hope was next to go when he edged to first slip for 28. Sunil Ambris and Roston Chase then tried to get going but Chase could not conjure up his first innings heroics, as Yadav got him to chuck one onto his wicket. Shane Dowrich, who was doubtful to bat after sustaining a blow to his knee, had a slow trek to the middle but did not trouble the scorers as he fell in a similar manner to Chase without scoring.

The only bright spot of the WINDIES second innings was a 38-run partnership between Ambris and Jason Holder. The pair looked as though they could just hold on until the end of play to stretch the match into a fourth day with a reasonable lead. That was not meant to be, as Holder was caught behind for 10. Ambris continued but was trapped LBW for 38 when he tried to play an awkward pull shot. Bishoo struck 2-fours on his way to 10 not out, while Jomel Warrican was bowled by Ashwin for 7 and Umesh Yadav scattered Gabriel’s stumps for 1.

WINDIES all out for 127 with a lead of 71 runs. India opted to take the extra hour of play and with the stadium lights turned on, India wrapped up a 2-0 series win. Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul mixed patience and aggressive strokes to see their team to victory in 16.1 overs.

India winning by 10 wickets. Shaw and Rahul both not out on 33. Shaw was adjudged as the player of the series.

Captain Jason Holder expressed his disappointment with the batting in particular, “It was a tough series… our top order has let us down, but we’ve got some young talent to work with.”