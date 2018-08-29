Windies head to India for full tourPress release - Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at 1:10 PM
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – WINDIES Men will be in India for almost seven weeks starting September 26. They will compete against India in 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20s.
West Indies and India have played 94 Tests against each other since 1948. West Indies has won 30, lost 28 and drawn 46 matches.
The Selection Panel has assembled a 15-man squad for the Tests. The squad reads:
Jason Holder (captain)
Sunil Ambris
Devendra Bishoo
Kraigg Brathwaite
Roston Chase
Shane Dowrich
Shannon Gabriel
Jahmar Hamilton
Shimron Hetmyer
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Keemo Paul
Kieran Powell
Kemar Roach
Jomel Warrican
Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne says “The panel congratulates Jason Holder and his team on the excellent performance against Bangladesh. As the team embarks on a tough tour of India the successes against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should hold them in good stead during the India series. The panel welcomes back Sunil Ambris who missed the last couple of series due to injury, along with Jomel Warrican who adds a second spin bowling option to the attack.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.