TAROUBA, Trinidad – Despite the WINDIES Women losing the match, Natasha McLean continued her excellent form with the bat, in the ongoing Sandals International Home Series versus South Africa, in front of hundreds of spectators at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

However, before a ball was bowled, the fans which came out to take in the imminent spectacle, shared a heart-warming moment with the teams.

Both teams wore pink ribbons to bring awareness to the serious, worldwide issue of breast cancer. They huddled up and took pictures, before entering the field of play to compete. This was a commendable gesture by both units, considering they have been engaged in an entertaining series of cricket for the past few weeks.

While the rivalry and competitive nature has been alive and well on the field of play, both the WINDIES and South Africa Women were able to put that aside and unite for such a worthy cause.

On the field of play, after scoring 38 and 42 in the first two matches, McLean was able to finally get past the half-century mark, batting through the innings again and scoring 57 (61 balls).

Stafanie Taylor’s 26 (30 balls) and Deandra Dottin’s 28 (15 balls) provided support for McLean during the innings, while the South African Women managed to restrict the regional side to 135-3 in their allotted 20 Overs.

Thereafter, the South African batting unit proved too much to handle for the WINDIES Women. Openers, Laura Wolvaardt (55* from 57 balls) and Lizelle Lee (54 from 38 balls) put on an opening stand of 89 in 76 balls, which all but took the game out of the WINDIES Women’s hands and eventually steered South Africa to their first victory of the T20 segment of this series by 8 wickets, with 6 balls to spare.

With the series now 2-1 in favour of the WINDIES, South Africa can draw level in the final T20 International on Saturday, when both teams meet again at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The WINDIES will be looking to wrap up the series, after convincing wins in the first two T20 internationals, with the third having been abandoned due to a soggy outfield.

Both teams are preparing for the first stand-alone ICC World Women’s T20 competition, which will take place in the West Indies from November 9 – 24.