Windies selectors must rethink strategyTrinidad and Tobago Guardian - Thursday, December 28th, 2017 at 2:02 PM
The West Indies selectors are trying to blood too many young players at one time and they must rethink this strategy according to T&T cricket official Richard Ramkissoon.
Ramkissoon who is the president of Central Sports cricket club that competes at the top level in domestic cricket said, “Looking at our team in New Zealand, the players are too inexperienced.
The selectors are blooding too many young cricketers at the same time and this must change. Some of those guys on the team have played just between 10 to 15 First Class matches and yet they are on the West Indies. Look at New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle, he played 115 First Class matches before getting a look in.”
2 Comments
I agree 100%! Bad team selection. But we should not blame selectors alone. We should also blame the coach who, after the England series said selectors should not make too many changes and those selectors listened to him
If it were a west Indian coach the board would probably fine him for going public, like they did to Simmons
It is obvious that the selectors and Management board are suffering from a neocolonialist syndrome ,
The qualified cricketers who have the talent and skills particularity in 20.20 cricket are kept out at the whim of the MASSA mania of these irrelevant personages who comprise the board of cricket while the adoring public of our heroes are left with a bunch of kids playing cricket whist the professional are kept out ,
The attitude that the grown men who are the real talents of our cricket should bow down to the characters who lead west indies cricket shows how pathetic our cricket public is in accepting the ridiculous presentation by these bunch of amateur cricketers whilst the best of our cricketers are left out!
Tell me cricket lovers why are the following players not the most regular on 20 ..20
GAYLE -JOHNSON- Phil Simmonds -Pollard-Russell-Sammy -SAMUEL-Bravo-Dwayne Smith -Devon Smith-and the spin of Trinidad and even Shillingford of Dominica