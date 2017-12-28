The West Indies selectors are trying to blood too many young players at one time and they must rethink this strategy according to T&T cricket official Richard Ramkissoon.

Ramkissoon who is the president of Central Sports cricket club that competes at the top level in domestic cricket said, “Looking at our team in New Zealand, the players are too inexperienced.

The selectors are blooding too many young cricketers at the same time and this must change. Some of those guys on the team have played just between 10 to 15 First Class matches and yet they are on the West Indies. Look at New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle, he played 115 First Class matches before getting a look in.”

Read full article