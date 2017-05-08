West Indies have announced an unchanged 13-man squad for the third and decisive Test against Pakistan in Dominica.

Fresh from winning a stunning 107-run victory in the second Test which ended last Thursday at Kensington Oval in Barbados, the selection panel stuck with the same group of players that have served throughout the three-Test series which is currently level at 1-1.

The series decider begins at Windsor Park on Wednesday.

West Indies squad for third Test: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Vishaul Singh.