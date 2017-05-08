Windies team remains unchanged for Dominica TestDominica News Online - Monday, May 8th, 2017 at 9:32 AM
West Indies have announced an unchanged 13-man squad for the third and decisive Test against Pakistan in Dominica.
Fresh from winning a stunning 107-run victory in the second Test which ended last Thursday at Kensington Oval in Barbados, the selection panel stuck with the same group of players that have served throughout the three-Test series which is currently level at 1-1.
The series decider begins at Windsor Park on Wednesday.
West Indies squad for third Test: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Vishaul Singh.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.