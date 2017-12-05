Windies to face Sri Lanka in three Tests next JuneDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 at 10:53 AM
Cricket West Indies announced on Monday the schedule for the International Home Series between Windies and Sri Lanka next year.
Windies will face the Sri Lankans next June in three Tests in Trinidad, Barbados and St. Lucia.
Sri Lanka have previously played Tests at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (formerly Beausejour Cricket Ground) in St. Lucia – but this will be the first time they will play a Test at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados.
This will be the Sri Lankans’ fourth official Tour of the Caribbean, where they have won one, lost three and drawn two of the six Tests they have played.
SCHEDULE OF MATCHES
Wed, May 30 to Fri, Jun 1 Tour Match – Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad
Wed, Jun 6 to Sun, Jun 10 1st Test – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad
Thu, Jun 14 to Mon, Jun 18 2nd Test – Kensington Oval, Barbados
Sat, Jun 23 to Wed, Jun 27 3rd Test – Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia
