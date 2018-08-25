A devastating spell from left-arm spinner Camarie Boyce swept Barbados to victory in their opening match and an all-round effort helped Jamaica rebound from a first-round defeat when the rain-affected, second round of the seven-team competition was contested.

Melius hit a boundary-studded 65 from 53 balls to top an even 50 from Uri Smith to carry the Windwards to a six-wicket victory over Leeward Islands at Cumberland.

See scorecard here:

https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/6th-match-leeward-islands-u19-vs-windward-islands-u19/

Boyce followed up a solid 72 from Shian Brathwaite with 5-33 from 7.2 overs to spur Barbados to a 60-run victory under the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern Method over arch-rivals Trinidad & Tobago at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

See scorecard here:

https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/4th-match-barbados-u19-vs-trinidad-u19/

And, Jamaica’s bowlers, led by Sanjay Brown, set things up before their batting guided them to an easy, seven-wicket win over Canada at Sion Hill.

See scorecard here:

https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/5th-match-jamaica-u19-vs-canada-u19/

The third round of matches on Monday features: Guyana vs Jamaica at Cumberland, Windward Islands vs Barbados at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex and Leeward Islands vs Canada at Sion Hill.