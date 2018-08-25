Windies Under-19 batsman Kimani Melius propelled hosts Windward Islands to their second straight victory in the WINDIES Under-19 One-day Championship today.CWI media release - Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at 8:17 PM
A devastating spell from left-arm spinner Camarie Boyce swept Barbados to victory in their opening match and an all-round effort helped Jamaica rebound from a first-round defeat when the rain-affected, second round of the seven-team competition was contested.
Melius hit a boundary-studded 65 from 53 balls to top an even 50 from Uri Smith to carry the Windwards to a six-wicket victory over Leeward Islands at Cumberland.
See scorecard here:
https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/6th-match-leeward-islands-u19-vs-windward-islands-u19/
Boyce followed up a solid 72 from Shian Brathwaite with 5-33 from 7.2 overs to spur Barbados to a 60-run victory under the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern Method over arch-rivals Trinidad & Tobago at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.
See scorecard here:
https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/4th-match-barbados-u19-vs-trinidad-u19/
And, Jamaica’s bowlers, led by Sanjay Brown, set things up before their batting guided them to an easy, seven-wicket win over Canada at Sion Hill.
See scorecard here:
https://svgcricket.org/cwiu19-2018/results/5th-match-jamaica-u19-vs-canada-u19/
The third round of matches on Monday features: Guyana vs Jamaica at Cumberland, Windward Islands vs Barbados at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex and Leeward Islands vs Canada at Sion Hill.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.