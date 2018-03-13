CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand- The WINDIES Women are confident heading into the 5-match T20 International series against New Zealand White Ferns starting on Wednesday March 13, 2018, at the Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui in Tauranga.

During their first training session at the venue, Captain Stafanie Taylor stated the team was going to use their status as reigning ICC Women’s World T20 Champions and their victory over the White Ferns in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup as motivation for this series.

The WINDIES Women were defeated 3-0 in the ODI series which was part of the ICC Women’s Championships Round 2.

The first T20 International starts on Wednesday March 13, at 2pm local time in Tauranga (9pm Eastern Caribbean time and 8pm Jamaica time)

MATCH SCHEDULE

Wednesday 14 1st T20 International at Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui, Tauranga

Friday 16 2nd T20 International at Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui, Tauranga

Tuesday 20 3rd T20 International at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Thursday 22 4th T20 International at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Sunday 25 5th T20 International at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Below is a video of an interview with Stephanie Taylor.