Windies women confident as T20 Series beginsCWI media release - Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 11:33 AM
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand- The WINDIES Women are confident heading into the 5-match T20 International series against New Zealand White Ferns starting on Wednesday March 13, 2018, at the Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui in Tauranga.
During their first training session at the venue, Captain Stafanie Taylor stated the team was going to use their status as reigning ICC Women’s World T20 Champions and their victory over the White Ferns in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup as motivation for this series.
The WINDIES Women were defeated 3-0 in the ODI series which was part of the ICC Women’s Championships Round 2.
The first T20 International starts on Wednesday March 13, at 2pm local time in Tauranga (9pm Eastern Caribbean time and 8pm Jamaica time)
MATCH SCHEDULE
Wednesday 14 1st T20 International at Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui, Tauranga
Friday 16 2nd T20 International at Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui, Tauranga
Tuesday 20 3rd T20 International at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Thursday 22 4th T20 International at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Sunday 25 5th T20 International at Seddon Park, Hamilton
Below is a video of an interview with Stephanie Taylor.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.