The Sandals Women International Home Series West Indies vs South Africa starts on Sunday at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Sandals Series opens with three ODIs which form part of the third round of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The two teams will be looking to climb out of the bottom half of the points table, where WINDIES Women are sixth on six points and South Africa Women are seventh on four points.

Hosts New Zealand and the three other top teams from the Championship will gain direct qualification for the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup.

The remaining four sides will get a second chance through the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier event in which they will be joined by six teams from four regions – Africa, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe.

Windies Women’s captain, Stafanie Taylor, spoke to CWI Media ahead of Sunday’s match.