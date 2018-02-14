Windsor Park Stadium to benefit from charity cricket matchDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 14th, 2018 at 3:02 PM
The Windsor Park Stadium, which was damaged by Hurricane Maria, will benefit from a charity cricket match between the West Indies and Rest of the World XI at Lord’s.
The lone Twenty20 match is expected to take place on May 31 and proceeds will go towards the stadium and the James Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, which was damaged by Hurricane Irma.
The match was granted international status by International Cricket Council and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) president Giles Clarke, an ICC board member, is helping co-ordinate it.
A joint statement was made by Dave Cameron, the president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the owners of Lord’s on Tuesday.
“Hurricanes Irma and Maria have devastated parts of the Eastern Caribbean and we have been considering how CWI can best show support for our region in the most impactful way,” the statement said. “I would like personally to thank MCC for agreeing to host the match at Lord’s, and ECB, especially their president Giles Clarke, for their kind and generous support of this initiative. I am sure the match will be highly entertaining and competitive, as well as a great platform for us to raise much-needed funds.”
Last December, Sports Minister, Justina Charles said $6-million will be needed to repair the Windsor Park Stadium.
3 Comments
The world continues to carry us on their back while our prime minister continues to focus on a snap election and how to bribe voters, to stay in power. We have no money to rebuild but Skerrit finds money to buy votes
My Bad,you are right on point, I agree with you one hundred percent.
What a waste. These thugs have not yet proven to anyone that they are worthy of being in office .
Everything we have to depend or expect help from foreign governments or institutions. What have they been doing for almost twenty years. Lord!
So you mean to tell me after 18years in power and all the passports Skerrit and his boys selling, Dominica had nothing on a side for natural disaster? Not food, not water we boast of having abundance of, no bananas, no ground provision, no hospital in Marigot because hurricane Skerrit destroyed it, no money and as a result of poor governance, coupled with corruption, we have to be depending on Charity contributions for everything, while Skerrit and his friends jumped from poor local boys to super millionaires? Truly Skerrit changed our known name of the “nature island of the Caribbean” to the charity dependent island of the Caribbean. Maria hit and no doubt we needed help; but to be depending on the world for everything speaks badly of our government and future of Dominica