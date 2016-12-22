Windwards coach sackedDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 at 8:42 AM
Windwards Volcano has parted ways with its Vincentian coach Ian Alleyne.
Alleyne has been the head coach of the team since 2005/6 and has brought mixed results over his 10 years at the helm.
“What I can say to you is that his (Ian Alleyne) contract has come to an end and it will not be renewed,” a top official, who was not authorized to speak on the matter, told DNO.
In fact the official explained that the Super 50 Overs Squad for the Windwards was selected without the knowledge and input of Alleyne.
“The squad was selected and was released without his input, the coaching of the team will be taken over from the manager who is a qualified coach for the time being,” the source said.
DNO spoke to Alleyne about the matter; he confirmed that the squad was selected and released without his input and that he first heard of the squad when it was released to the team in the dressing room by the chairman of selectors, Charles Walters late on the fourth day of play between Volcano and Barbados Pride.
“This speaks for itself…,” Alleyne said.
Although he claimed not to have received any official information on his sacking yet, he confirmed that he “was hearing things”.
“I will speak to you formally in due time, I am happy that I have molded and developed many players now into professionals, who are big names now like Johnson Charles, Shane Shillingford and others,” Alleyne said.
At the end of the fourth and final day in the rain-affected game between Barbados Pride and Volcano at the Windsor Park stadium, he took time out to wish all the players of the Volcano “all the best in their future cricketing career.”
Alleyne and management of the Volcano team have not been Seeing Eye to eye over the past few years and the none renewal of his contract came as no surprise.
Volcano came last in the four-day version of the game last year and was in last place in the competition this year.
UPDATE: New figures on Wednesday the team is now in fourth place.
It is quite ironic that both the parent and child WICB’s (West Indies and Windward Island cricket boards) are quick to announce employee terminations but are slow as molasses in providing timely regional cricket score updates. I wish Mr. Allen excellent success in his personal and professional pursuits moving forward.
As far as the the Windward Island team is concerned, all I ask is that they continue to give their best efforts on the field and strive to play the quality of cricket that will allow them to be competitive and entertaining.
No discipline in that team in the first place and the coach has to take some responsibility for that but what a kak-handed way of dealing with the issue. Typical of West Indies cricket management these days. They expect our players to be professionals while they themselves are rank amateurs with no respect for anyone except their own wallets and egos.
That is the problem with contracts. It is humiliating for him how they dealt with it.
My principle is, if they are dissatisfied with him, he should have been informed prior to replacing him and going public with it. If you ask me, they are heartless. He could sue them even though it is a contract.
They must also comprehend that a team cannot always win. All teams are trying their utmost to please every one including their fans and to win. All is not fair in also this type of business. There is a time to win and lose for every one of them. This is being realistic. Unfortunately for the authorities they will not look at it in this manner.
I don’t think Ian alleyne is the one to blame for the failures of the windwards though the year’s the board is the one to blame people like Julian Charles Charles Walters look at the pic they took this year Nashine deniarine that’s why they can’t make one hundred and eight runs against Jamaica the could be in frist place.
There were some within the ranks of the Volcanoes undermining the coach so that they can get the job. Always remember that KARMA IS A BITHCH. Make no mistake, I believe in results and good choices but don’t back talk a person just to get their job and then you are laughing with the same guy.
Based on recent 2-3 year performances the Coach had to be considered for replacement and the decision not to renew his contract was evidently a right one. HOW THEY DID IT SEEM UTTERLY WRONG!!
ALAS PAPA BON DIEU, why does the Windward Board have to turn a simple normal decision into a despicable execution of administrative and ethical procedure. I am assuming that they told him prior to the announcement that his contract would not be renewed. If they did not shame. If they did inform him prior to the announcement then why couldn’t the Windward Board simply tell the guy, “As part of not renewing your contract, for the varied reasons we have previously discussed, we intend to select the new team without your input considering that the new team will be under a new coach. we intend to make an announcement of the team soon. please be guided accordingly.”
Why do these authorities always turn simple administrative decisions into scenes of discord, dissatisfaction and resentment?
It appears to me that this is an endemic “Maladie du coeur et de la conscience” that afflicts most Caribbean institutions – from Governments right down to corporations and even private sector and NGOs. It seems that we just must behave like little imps, pinching and poking a hapless subject then dancing in glee at their discomfort.
Let me assure you that while I am not trying to be idealistic, this is a vestige of Master/Slave mentality. We seem to want to be liberated from mental slavery, we even want reparations, yet we gleefully wallow in the very thing we want to be liberated from. How so very disgusting.
We MUST make an effort to get out of this “Maladie du coeur et de la conscience” and the dishonoritis syndrome that is eating the humanity out of our society like a cancer. BY GOD WE CAN DO BETTER THAN THAT.
According to Mighty Rabbit, “If this Song I sing offend anyone let him come to me and prove me Wrong, Judge me Right,” my people Judge Me Right” :lol:…
Typical West Indies Mudus Operandi. What’s wrong with telling a coach in advance that we are sorry we will not be renewing your contract and as a means of courtesy allow him at least to have some input in the selection of the team which is to be announced before the end of the contract. At least, from my point of view, the relationship could end on more amicable terms. After ten years, it is a shame to dismiss an employee like that. Shame on the Windwards Volcanoes’ management. “Chien paka fait chat”. ‘ Dogs don’t make cats” West Indies Board would do the same!!!!
Correction DNO, Volcanoes are in forth place with 41.6 points, ahead of Leewards and Trinidad. We are not in last place as stated. Please correct the information and give me thank you instead of correcting the info and moderate my blog, which gives your readers the impression that I cannot read.
ADMIN: When the story was filed, Volcanoes were in last place but new figures released on Wednesday morning show they are now in fourth place.
What is wrong with our Caribbean managers? The Windward Island board has every right not to renew Allen’s contract. However there is a right way and a wrong way to do things. The way teh board handled this sacking was completely wrong.
They know how to handle these things, but they chose to let their egos and their emotions get the better of them.
Sports is about results
I agree that the results are not what are desired however common courtesy and professionalism dictates one should be notified of their contract isnt going to be renewed. We can all understand why our regional cricket is in such a state. All these boards need to be disolved and new members voted in!