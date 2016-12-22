Windwards Volcano has parted ways with its Vincentian coach Ian Alleyne.

Alleyne has been the head coach of the team since 2005/6 and has brought mixed results over his 10 years at the helm.

“What I can say to you is that his (Ian Alleyne) contract has come to an end and it will not be renewed,” a top official, who was not authorized to speak on the matter, told DNO.

In fact the official explained that the Super 50 Overs Squad for the Windwards was selected without the knowledge and input of Alleyne.

“The squad was selected and was released without his input, the coaching of the team will be taken over from the manager who is a qualified coach for the time being,” the source said.

DNO spoke to Alleyne about the matter; he confirmed that the squad was selected and released without his input and that he first heard of the squad when it was released to the team in the dressing room by the chairman of selectors, Charles Walters late on the fourth day of play between Volcano and Barbados Pride.

“This speaks for itself…,” Alleyne said.

Although he claimed not to have received any official information on his sacking yet, he confirmed that he “was hearing things”.

“I will speak to you formally in due time, I am happy that I have molded and developed many players now into professionals, who are big names now like Johnson Charles, Shane Shillingford and others,” Alleyne said.

At the end of the fourth and final day in the rain-affected game between Barbados Pride and Volcano at the Windsor Park stadium, he took time out to wish all the players of the Volcano “all the best in their future cricketing career.”

Alleyne and management of the Volcano team have not been Seeing Eye to eye over the past few years and the none renewal of his contract came as no surprise.

Volcano came last in the four-day version of the game last year and was in last place in the competition this year.

UPDATE: New figures on Wednesday the team is now in fourth place.