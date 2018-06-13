Young Dominican footballer shines in RussiaDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 12:22 PM
Goalkeeper and student of the St Mary’s Academy (SMA), Cameron Phillip 12, has made history in Russia when his team became the overall winner of Football for Friendship Youth Championship leading up to the start of the Fifa World Cup,
He was selected as the most outstanding goalkeeper.
Cameron will be carrying the Dominica Flag at the opening of the World Cup.
He was selected to represent Dominica at the championship which precedes the 2018 World Cup in Russia after his outstanding performance at the goal in one of the Newtown Juvenile Football Academy’s in-house football festivals.
He was among 100 young footballers from around the world who took part in the championship where each country had to send a representative for a specific position.
Dominica’s position was a goalkeeper, which Phillip excelled at.
Phillip, who is also a goalkeeper student of the Newtown Juvenile Football Academy, and 12-yr-old Adeola Xavier of the Convent High School (CHS) who is an aspiring journalist were recently selected to travel to Russia where they will witness the opening of the 2018 World Cup and take part in football-related activities.
12 Comments
So proud of you young man at least there is a gleamer of hope amongst our youth in this country; hope the DFA gives him all the support he needs thereon
Well done Cameron, you have done your country and the Caribbean proud. Hope to see you playing in a future World Cup.
Great job Cameron! keep going
Yayyy!!!! Aww congrats dear! Thank you for making us proud. Could only imagine how much your parents hearts are swelling right now lol. Hope to hear of a bright future for you in the sport.
Chhh big up Cameron ⚽️⚽️🤘🏽🤘🏽💪🏽💪🏽
Kudos to you young man! Keep up the good work!
Congratulations young man! Well done
Nice. Congrats young man
Big up youth boy! Keep your head above the water. Sports is a wealthy game.
well done young man. u have St. Alphouns scout troop very proud.
Congrats young brother. Keep the flame a blaze! We wish your continued progress.
Awwh…this is excellent…continue on this positive path youngster…congratulations…you should be very proud of your achievements.