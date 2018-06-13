Goalkeeper and student of the St Mary’s Academy (SMA), Cameron Phillip 12, has made history in Russia when his team became the overall winner of Football for Friendship Youth Championship leading up to the start of the Fifa World Cup,

He was selected as the most outstanding goalkeeper.

Cameron will be carrying the Dominica Flag at the opening of the World Cup.

He was selected to represent Dominica at the championship which precedes the 2018 World Cup in Russia after his outstanding performance at the goal in one of the Newtown Juvenile Football Academy’s in-house football festivals.

He was among 100 young footballers from around the world who took part in the championship where each country had to send a representative for a specific position.

Dominica’s position was a goalkeeper, which Phillip excelled at.

Phillip, who is also a goalkeeper student of the Newtown Juvenile Football Academy, and 12-yr-old Adeola Xavier of the Convent High School (CHS) who is an aspiring journalist were recently selected to travel to Russia where they will witness the opening of the 2018 World Cup and take part in football-related activities.