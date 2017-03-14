Team Zikack/Chance has emerged the winner of the Final of the District Sports Festival for the year 2016.

The Grand Final, which was organized by the Sports Division in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Constituency Empowerment, was held at the Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth on Sunday, March 12, 2017 and featured the winners of the eight (8) district festivals.

The eight (8) communities were:

· Zikack/Chance– North District

· Marigot – North East District

· Castle Bruce – East District

· Crayfish River/Salybia – East District

· Pointe Michel –South West District

· Goodwill – Roseau/Central District

· St. Joseph– West District

· La Plaine – South East

It was a day of exciting competition in track, basketball, volleyball, netball, rounders, cricket and football but it was team Zikack/Chance which emerged winner with a total of 29 points. They took 1st place in Netball and 2nd places in Volleyball, Basketball and Rounders.

St. Joseph followed closely with 27 points having won Football and Rounders whilst taking 2nd position in Netball.

Salybia/Crayfish River emerged 3rd with 25 points – they won track and cricket.

Goodwill won Basketball and Pointe Michel won Volleyball.

An additional feature of the Finals was the adjudging/awarding of MVPs of the final of each sporting discipline. The MVPs were:

Abbisha Etienne (Salybia/Crayfish River) – Cricket

Patricia Browne (St. Joseph) – Rounders

David Toussaint (Pointe Michel) – Volleyball

Shern Dailey (St. Joseph) – Football

Jade Powell (Zikack/Chance) – Netball

Daines Peter (Goodwill) – Basketball