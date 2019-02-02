The opening parade for Carnival 2019 in St. Joseph takes place today, Saturday, 2nd February at 3pm.

Representing the village council and carnival committee of St. Joseph, Amalie James, promise a big parade beacause although the St. Joseph organizers try not to outshine the official opening parade in Roseau, they try to make the parade as big as they can.

James said the opening parade will start at the Isiah Thomas Secondary School bus stop and continue to the St. Joseph main street.

“On Saturday what we will have is an opening parade starting at the Isiah Thomas secondary School’s bus stop leading down into the St. Joseph main road on to our main street. We have groups like the Darkies, Sensay, Lapo Kabwit, National Band Flag Wavers, Bwa-Bwa and Cheerleaders,” James said.

“This year, we want to put a special segment in our parade called the St. John display segment so when you show up on Saturday you will see what that section is made up of.”

She invited the general public to join the people of St. Joseph in celebration of their annual carnival parade.

“There’s going to be a lot of give-aways; there will be a lot you’ll learn about St. Joseph as we are putting our community on display. So, I’m inviting everyone across Dominica to come down to St. Joseph to celebrate with us,” James stated.

She added that although they may not make the national calendar but every weekend St. Joseph has village “warm-ups”, such Lapo Kabwit , Sensays and different groups every Friday and Saturday evening.

Coordinator of Festivals and Events at the DFC, Marva Williams, has indicated the Committee was not aware of the warm-ups but today’s parade is on the calendar and going forward, if information about the warm-ups and other activities are made available in a timely manner to the DFC, they will be included.

James thanked the Dominica Festival Committe (DFC) for their contribution, the constituency’s parliamentary representative, Hon. Kelver Darroux and their sponsors.