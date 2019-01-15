A 15- year old female of St Joseph has been reported missing.

Carmen Christa Hilaire, a student of the Portsmouth Seventh Day Adventist School, was last seen leaving for school at 7:00 am on Monday [January 14].

She is 5ft6 in height, and has brown eyes and black hair.

A family member told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the family is worried and are seeking assistance from the police and public on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information which can assist please contact 615-5968 or 613-2497.