St. Joseph girl reported missingDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 at 11:29 AM
Carmen Christa Hilaire, a student of the Portsmouth Seventh Day Adventist School, was last seen leaving for school at 7:00 am on Monday [January 14].
She is 5ft6 in height, and has brown eyes and black hair.
A family member told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the family is worried and are seeking assistance from the police and public on her whereabouts.
Anyone with information which can assist please contact 615-5968 or 613-2497.
6 Comments
Okay but of all photos one could pick they one with her wearing shades? Almost every dog and cat has brown eyes and black hair and they cover the most vital features.
I’m hoping that she will return to her family unharmed. This is the perfect situation where the public’s assistance is critically important. Hopefully, someone knows about the whereabouts of this young lady and would share the information with the police.
Leaving school at 7.00AM?? Did she sleep in the school the night before?
leaving FOR school
Read carefully leaving FOR school
Ohhh Lordd that child sooo quite in the Community. Praying for her safe return.