BASSETERRE, St Kitts — After a series of accusations and denials by the St Kitts and Nevis opposition leader and former prime minister, Dr Denzil Douglas, that he held Dominica citizenship by virtue of being issued a diplomatic passport by that country, it has now been revealed that current prime minister, Dr Timothy Harris, was also issued a diplomatic passport by Dominica on June 20, 2014.
Both passports state that the nationality of the holder is Dominican.
19 Comments
@Jay prosper are you serious or you a just a pure idiot to blame DNO for reporting news item that is all over? FYI I am very disappointed at DNO for not putting out more of the stories that are circulating about Dominica at a time when Dominica is in a deep hole dug by Skerrit and his wailers, so Dominicans could see what’s happening and understand why Dominica is not getting help. For example, here is CNN in an article about How North Korea hides behind Hong Kong to perform money laundering; but guess what? As they did their research a North Korean was met with a DA passporthttp://www.cnn.com/2017/10/16/asia/hong-kong-north-korea/index.html. Similarly, the New York post with another money launderer with our Passport: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/03/business/dealbook/jim-rogers-north-korea.html
Here is the Jamaica Observer: http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/news/-p-Report–US-confirms-revocation-of-Denzil-Douglas–diplomatic-visa–p—_18587278. Have you seen any on DNO?
At this point, I’m not surprised.
I’m still curious as to how many passports have really been sold, because the Dominican gov’t was spending millions that it claimed came from passport sales. That is a lot of passports.
So far since Maria we have had at least 20 press briefings but has Skerrit said a thing about that? When we go back to 2015 after Erika, it was passport scandal and the corruption of Roosevelt Skerrit that put a thick cloud over our recovery effort, as his meetings with NG Lap Seng which took place a day before Erika where Skerrit was in photo signing documents with NG, and three weeks later La Seng was arrested by the FBI and now convicted. It was shortly after that we heard of Diezani Madueke and Monfared who also had our passport. This week, less than a month after Maria, CNN produced a document that reveled a document about a money launderer who is a citizen of North Korea, above all countries, has a Dominica passport. A day later, the NY post produced another article where another money launderer from China, had a Dominica Passport. Today we are seeing evidence of the present PM of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as current opposition leader with our passport. Who then hates DA?
Does everyone now understand why it’s going to be very difficult for any democratic country will give any money to help rebuild Dominica, AS LONG AS SKERRIT IS STILL IN OFFICE? It’s a question of trust man! As we take a close look at the date passport of Denzil Douglas was issued, July 30 2015, one will realize it was obtained right after the FinCEN advisory on St. Kitts and just before it was reported that Denzil Douglas’ Diplomatic visa was revoked by the US, which Mr. Douglas denied. http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/news/-p-Report–US-confirms-revocation-of-Denzil-Douglas–diplomatic-visa–p—_18587278
This is very important because again we see a trend of persons finding themselves in trouble with the law find a way of contacting Dominica (one man government), or Dominica finds a way to contact them and are issued a diplomatic passport as was the case with Madueke, Monfared, Carallo, and others, as though Dominica has a special anointing in finding them.
The sad thing is when we warn Dominicans of the danger Skerrit is putting Dominica in, we are called all kind of bad names by spin doctors of Skerrit. We hate Dominica, hate Skerrit, traitors, have nothing to do, washing our dirty laundry in public, hindering recovery effort and so on not realizing that is Skerrit that messing up things for Dominica. But you know, when King Ahab was doing evil and was judged he blamed the prophets of God for his evil and would put them in jail and kill them 1 kings 17: So far Skerrit looks for ways to jail the opposition for his own evil doing. I believe the reason why we still getting a little help from donors is because they realize that many of us are opposed to the evils of Roosevelt Skerrit and his gang.
With Denzil Douglas and Timoth Harris both caught with our passport the question is, how many more corrupt CARICOM leaders have our passport and if this is not the reason why they behaved the way they behaved after the Monfared affairs?
DA is just a hot mess. Why Lord, why??
Boy boy look daba
Very strange nobody seems willing to write any comments about that which I see as something crooked, corrupted, and abnormal as usual. They are now pretending it has something to do with CARICOM: I say that is a bogus excuse.
Why would a former Prime Minister of a country (St. Kitts) want a Dominica diplomatic passport? Why a former Prime Minister of St. Kitts want to be a Dominican?
I am bewildered? If the idea is that he has some sort of ability to do something great for Dominica: I ask how come he could not have accomplish anything significant for the island of St. Kitts while he was prime minister of his native island?
I see the word corruption written all over that Dominica bogus diplomatic passport; “convenience to escape justice” in his native land!
What about the present prime minister?The statement says the present prime minister also has a Dominica diplomatic passport; it is in plain view with his picture on it.
In light of this revelation the questions which arise include how many diplomatic passport holders for Dominica are there?,What have they done or are doing for Dominica and what benefits if any did the country derive?,Does Skerritt have diplomatic citizenship and passport form St Kitts or any other country?,Was it always like that or did Skerritt and his next level get the country to a new new low point.How low can we go?
Soon there will be no more Dominicans in Dominica. Why is Skerritt still in power? There is too much politizing going in such a small place and it’s because of Skerritt style of leadership. There is food on the port that is not being delivered, because he is waiting for the next election to come to deliver the food while people are hungry. He wants to take credit for this donated foods given on the behalf to the Dominican people who are actually homeless and in need. Shame on Skerritt. There is a God who seat high and look low. God will deal with him.
We are seeing a level of corruption among the descendants of African slaves, who today call themselves leaders, that have never been seen before. These USA, Canadian and UWI so-called educated men and women, have been, just like Irma and Maria, been major disasters. The criminal cabal created by these miscreants, have and will continue to leave a very bad taste among the minority clear thinking populace. Is it not high time an inquiry be held, letting the darkness come to light? there should also be an inquiry into the AID relief pouring into the island, NEPOTISM may be involved. This may be the stone that breaks the camels back, and plans should be in motion, to vote the present administration out of office. enough is enough. Bob.
You coming home to run for the Delices?LaPlaine seat?
What….!!!!!!?, way back in 2014????? What in earth is going on with this inept Skerrit and his very corrupt Labour government. All you idle blind labourites who support this corrupt regime continue bury all your head in the sand and when you all wake up, you all will smell the coffee and corruption of this worse government Dominica or the Caribbean has ever seen. Dominica is now worse off than Haiti.
Thank u DNO for working hard to divide our beautiful land when we need togetherness the most. But again, u are not based in Dominica. There was a very informative news conference this morning and u didn’t send one report to listen nor ask questions. Wats your motive? Shame shame on the owner and management. Just take a step back and allow dominica to work together to build back our nature island. If you can’t post positive news on dominica rebuilding, just take a break and shutdown shop for a few months. You have no employees that will lose their jobs.
Prosper, you are an idiot!
DNO is an online medium, duty bound to present the truth of what is taking place in Dominica. It is a conduit through which people channel their comments after they read what may be or may not be interesting to them!
Only a fool would suggest that DNO is dividing people.
Roosevelt Skerrit, and idiots like you, and the nonsense you write are more divisive and cause more damage in the country than anything else.
Just because a hurricane devastated the country, does not mean that people need to draw their attention away from Skerrit cynical and corrupted behavior; if it is wrong, people with courage are obligated, and should talk about corrupted wrong! Why should a failed washed-up lying former Prime Minister of St. Kitts have a bought or free Dominica diplomatic passport posing as a Dominica born, diplomat?
Are you so dumb that you can’t see something is wrong with that?
I think DNO is not posting enough about this coward Skerritt. EXPOSE HIM!!!
Sadly Jay you should have realized Dominica is not going to be rebuilt unless we humble ourselves and accept God is in control. We have already hardened our hearts. Erika was a warning, Maria was the real deal….i do not want to know what is to come. The saying or verse goes like this, ” Who Jah bless no man curse”. If the one was blessed this disaster would never have happened. You want to know why? God is a jealous god. He hates competition. We have one here on island who has said openly people don’t need to go to the real God, but can come to him. Every time we take one step forward we are going to be sent ten steps backwards. Sit and look, and we shall all enjoy the spectacle.
Is breaking news in the Caribbean involving our passport, is that not a concern to you? It says that they are both Dominicans – are they? I agree that DNO should post all news relating to DA so this is one news related to DA let them post it., Mr. Prosper.