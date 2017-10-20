BASSETERRE, St Kitts — After a series of accusations and denials by the St Kitts and Nevis opposition leader and former prime minister, Dr Denzil Douglas, that he held Dominica citizenship by virtue of being issued a diplomatic passport by that country, it has now been revealed that current prime minister, Dr Timothy Harris, was also issued a diplomatic passport by Dominica on June 20, 2014.

Both passports state that the nationality of the holder is Dominican.

