St. Lucia welcomes their first Quantum-class vesselDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 5:32 PM
The newly-extended Dolphin berth at Pointe Seraphine St. Lucia welcomed its first Quantum-class vessel, Anthem of the Seas, on Jan. 13, 2018 according to media reports.
After an extensive renovation project, up to two Quantum-class vessels can be accommodated simultaneously by St. Lucia’s ports. This positions St. Lucia to receive a projected 800,000 passengers for the 2017/2018 cruise season, which would be its highest number of recorded cruise passengers to date.
The quantum class vessels are a result of an initiative by cruise line Royal Caribbean International originally called Project Sunshine. This new class of ships is the second largest after the Oasis class also of Royal Caribbean International.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Why can’t our country think big and cash in from these mega ships. Come on Skerro start doing more than fun pot