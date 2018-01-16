The newly-extended Dolphin berth at Pointe Seraphine St. Lucia welcomed its first Quantum-class vessel, Anthem of the Seas, on Jan. 13, 2018 according to media reports.

After an extensive renovation project, up to two Quantum-class vessels can be accommodated simultaneously by St. Lucia’s ports. This positions St. Lucia to receive a projected 800,000 passengers for the 2017/2018 cruise season, which would be its highest number of recorded cruise passengers to date.

The quantum class vessels are a result of an initiative by cruise line Royal Caribbean International originally called Project Sunshine. This new class of ships is the second largest after the Oasis class also of Royal Caribbean International.