ST Maarten Airport ReopensDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 at 6:47 PM
St Maarten Airport Reopens
By Alexander Britell
St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport, one of the Caribbean’s most important air hubs, has reopened for commercial operations.
It’s a quick turnaround for an airport whose destruction was one of the most powerful symbols of the wrath of Hurricane Irma in the northeastern Caribbean.
“Despite the severe damage the airport sustained with the passage of the monster storms Irma and Maria, we have been able to get back to the point where we can have commercial service again,” said Michel Hyman, COO and Acting CEO of the airport in a statement.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.