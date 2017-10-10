St Maarten Airport Reopens

By Alexander Britell

St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport, one of the Caribbean’s most important air hubs, has reopened for commercial operations.

It’s a quick turnaround for an airport whose destruction was one of the most powerful symbols of the wrath of Hurricane Irma in the northeastern Caribbean.

“Despite the severe damage the airport sustained with the passage of the monster storms Irma and Maria, we have been able to get back to the point where we can have commercial service again,” said Michel Hyman, COO and Acting CEO of the airport in a statement.